Letters to the editor, August 19, 2022

For Medicaid expansion

In Wednesday's Rapid City Journal, Taffy Howard has argued that SD does not need to expand its Medicaid program. She argued that it would be too expensive and that fundamental medical needs should be met by families and churches.

Infant mortality is the single index that captures the overall health of a population, because it includes medical, social, and economic factors that impact infant deaths within the first year of life. South Dakota's rate is 6-8.5 infant deaths per 1,000 births. That is comparable to the poorest states in the country like Mississippi, Alabama, and West Virginia. The United States, compared to other developed countries, has a high infant mortality rate attributable to the increasing gap between the rich, ultra-rich, and the rest of us. Countries with universal health care all have lower infant mortality than the US.

Howard and her ilk are anti-abortion and against better health care, both factors that would reduce the death of babies in their first year. Their hypocrisy is almost too obvious to comment on.

Many in South Dakota are working for Medicaid expansion. Among these are Dakotans4health.

Support their work! Do not fall for arguments such as Howard’s that advocate for greater infant deaths and increasing income inequality.

Carol Hayse, Nemo

Following the money

A couple of state legislators have tried on this page “follow the money” arguments to dampen support for Amendment D, which would close the gap for people earning too much for current Medicaid, whose jobs don’t offer medical insurance. When they follow ad money to our state’s non-profit healthcare systems and medical professional organizations, people respond “yes, and…?”

They understand Medicaid expansion makes both financial and ethical sense. Another legislator took a swing Wednesday, allowing Medicare for elders to remain government “insurance”, while relabeling Medicaid for disabled and low income people “welfare,” not because it is, but as a shame tactic, following old Gingrich’s playbook, pick a popular insult, and incessantly repeat it.

The legislator calls on families and churches to cover Medicaid gap bills, without acknowledging families and churches have been here all along. How and why would they now start paying off cash medical bills, churches assessing cancer, stroke and ATV crash offerings along with roof and boiler collections, families emptying 401ks and college funds, remortgaging houses for cousins’ knee replacements and uncles’ prostate surgery?

Do they truly, deeply desire to impoverish themselves paying medical bills, all for the privilege to keep sending South Dakota taxes to expansion states?

Peter Hasby, Rapid City