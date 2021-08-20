Letters to the editor, August 20, 2021
Thank you
The new Immersion school at Canyon Lake Elementary is a prime example of "middle finger upwards" to our governor's ambitious attempt to obscure and omit the Native American's influence on South Dakota history. Principal Swank and staff should be roundly congratulated and encouraged for their efforts to re-vitalize this ever present Native culture. Our governor will probably take him into the proverbial "woodshed" for a verbal spanking over his efforts.
He deserves community "Kudos!" for his efforts. Thank you, Principal Swank!
Jake Kammerer, Rapid City
We should appreciate first responders
I wonder just how much we appreciate the police department, sheriff department and firefighters we have in this city?
When I watch what’s happening in the large cities in California, Chicago, etc., it makes me very thankful for the men and women we have in law keeping in Rapid City.
Having lived here for over 58 years, I don’t recall ever hearing about any case of abuse. I did hear about one taking the time to pray for a woman. You don’t find that just everywhere!
You might take the time to thank them when you have a chance instead of criticizing. They have a pretty thankless job and a dangerous one at times.
Sharon Thompson, Rapid City
Know what you don't know
I ran across a quote and immediately thought of the new majority on the RCAS school board. It reads, "People say 'think for yourself,' but too many forget that critical thinking also means having the intellectual humility to recognize where your own knowledge and expertise end and where to defer to others who have more."
I have no doubt that the board's majority will approve all of their anti-COVID protocols and open our schools to what they perceive to be a "normal year." How I wish they could listen to physicians and medical professionals as well as the expertise on their own staff - the superintendent and top-flight administrators.
I fear what may happen if COVID breaks out in a classroom, it spreads around the room, the teacher gets sick, and it spreads down the hall. Does the school close? The "if you're sick, stay home" philosophy isn't going to work.
"Normal" is not back despite the fact that the majority's adoring fans demand that it be.
Be smart, board members, and protect all of our students and teachers. You are responsible for them. All of them!
Parker Knox, Rapid City
Time to get out
I despise President Biden but I agree with getting out of Afghanistan. The US has been there since 2001, spent $978 billion, have had 2300+ US soldiers killed and another 20,660 injured or maimed for life. All this to prop up an Afghan government and citizenry that cannot defend themselves or hold back the rag tag Taliban rebels for two weeks. The Afghan government is nothing more than a corrupt collection and the people, apparently, could care less who rules them. Get out and stay out!
George Kruse, Rapid City
Ignoring the science
I was reading a letter in a Minneapolis paper from a woman whose family hadn't been vaccinated and now were suffering from Covid. She was now sorry, saying "If I had the information I have today, we would have gotten vaccinated." That information has been out there for months. Those who refuse the shots refuse to believe science. Why are they so foolish as to ignore the science.
Marian Reed, Rapid City
Keep politics out of history
As a lifelong learner, retired educator and active participant in SD National History Day, I am appalled at the audacity of the governor and the DOE. The social studies standards committee was treated with such disrespect after members spent their time and shared expertise In Pierre. It reflects poorly, not only on the governor but on the DOE as well. While some of the changes included are clearly partisan in nature, everyone in the state should be upset by the unprecedented change in standard approval protocol, wasting taxpayer dollars and committee members time. It also under values the educators/ professionals involved.
The task force consisted of experienced educators from all areas - history, civics, social studies, geography, and Econ, historians, museum staff, and archivists. They are true professionals and did exactly what was asked of them. After they completed the review, a draft copy was submitted to receive public comment. Before that release the DOE revised draft and deleted many of the references to Native Americans. Why?
Whitewashing our history to push your agenda in the alternate reality?
Please , Board of Education, don’t let that happen! Keep the politics out, sudy the original draft, and listen to public comments.
M. Kathie Tuntland, Brookings
Alternative facts
During the time span of: political "alternative facts", Q-anon conspiracies and outright lies; conservatism has become inexorably linked to it's own definition of "fake news". Some at the controlling end of the party are actually unapologetic as they claim they are "owning the libs" through their underhanded actions. This flagrantly upside down logic has boomeranged on Conservatism and done much more harm to the country in general than the gains they hoped would proliferate their political programs. Since rational Republicans are the only ones who have the political credibility to put a halt to this nonsense, it falls on them to do so. I believe that they will put an end to this blight even if it means electing a Democrat again. When the Conservative party once again becomes the other leg of a "stand up" two party system, we will gain back the trust of all who hope for soundness of government on this planet.
I do not believe that the Republican party will allow the destruction of Democracy as a small faction of it's leaders are suggesting and Conservatism will not be analogous with that "horses' trump" of infamy.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City