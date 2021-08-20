Letters to the editor, August 20, 2021

Alternative facts

During the time span of: political "alternative facts", Q-anon conspiracies and outright lies; conservatism has become inexorably linked to it's own definition of "fake news". Some at the controlling end of the party are actually unapologetic as they claim they are "owning the libs" through their underhanded actions. This flagrantly upside down logic has boomeranged on Conservatism and done much more harm to the country in general than the gains they hoped would proliferate their political programs. Since rational Republicans are the only ones who have the political credibility to put a halt to this nonsense, it falls on them to do so. I believe that they will put an end to this blight even if it means electing a Democrat again. When the Conservative party once again becomes the other leg of a "stand up" two party system, we will gain back the trust of all who hope for soundness of government on this planet.