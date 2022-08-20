Letters to the editor, August 20, 2022

New standards

With respect to the men we refer to as the founding fathers, it’s a much of a disservice to them to let their deficiencies undermine their legacy as it is to set them up as paragons who paved the way for an imaginary America which consistently championed all human rights.

The best way to teach history is accurately. U.S. citizens can cope with the complexities of our past: we don’t need government officials to edit or whitewash history for us. Education should encourage complex critical thought. Kristi Noem and her enablers are evoking the practices of communist regimes when they dictate a selective, heavily edited reading of our history.

I hope during the process of approving social studies standards that multiple voices are considered and that patriotism is not a goal which obliterates our understanding, going forward, of what this next generation of students can hope to accomplish when they have the right to vote.

Naidine Adams, Rapid City

Climate change finally addressed

Thank you, Kent Bush, for finally providing a full-throated rebuttal to Tim Goodwin’s unrelenting fear mongering and assault on the truth. If Goodwin’s editorial had been printed uncontested, he, like former President Donald Trump and ‘his’ Republican Party, would have once again provided a call to arms against the US Government for acting in our best interest. The country is not on fire due to the acts of Democrats: it’s incinerating from the decades long obstruction and denial by Republicans of the obvious effects of climate change, which the IRA finally addresses and Goodwin never mentioned.

Ross Rudel, Rapid City

What happened to law and order?

Didn't Republicans used to claim to be the "law and order party"?

Now we're hearing "Defund the Justice Dept." from their ranks and FBI agents and other government officials are being threatened for doing their sworn duties. Even their families are in danger from those who think that terrorism and treason are acceptable alternatives to legally winning at the ballot box.

Any new dictionary should have an addendum attached to its definition of hypocrisy stating "See Republican party."

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Time to make changes

Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.

Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.

In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits, and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.

Ruben Myers, Rapid City