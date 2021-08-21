Letters to the editor, August 21, 2021

Are you worried?

Even with a majority in the Senate and the Congress, he's not getting anything done. This guy was ill prepared to become the president of our country. And the violence that is happening in most liberal large cities is out of control. And his vice president, what good is she. We've all seen what a fine exceptionally well job she has done on the border with Mexico.They both need to step aside and let someone with more experience and knowledge take over. And his daily naps and early signs of dementia are a major embarrassment for us as the once most powerful country and the world. God bless America and God help us.