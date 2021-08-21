Letters to the editor, August 21, 2021
Babe Ruth team showed class
I recently went to Ottumwa, IA to watch my grandson play baseball in the Babe Ruth 14 U World Series. While the boys did not have the success they were looking for on the field, Rapid City can be assured they were champions in representing the Rapid City area. You can be proud of the way they carried themselves and showed the sportsmanship and citizenship you expect from champions.
My son is the manager of the team and he and the coaches have a great group of players, looking forward to going to the Babe Ruth 15U World Series with this group next year!
And the support showed to the team by your community is/was outstanding and helped make some very special memories. Thank you.
Tom Dial, Tulsa, OK
Response to Tim Goodwin
This is in response to Representative Tim Goodwin’s column regarding vaccines.
Representative Goodwin and his wife’s Covid experience has no bearing on anyone else who may or may not have had a better or worse case of this disease. It’s irrelevant. His background, not in the least in a medical profession, leaves him less than qualified to give advice much less dictate what individuals should do.
Labeling Senator Rand Paul “not a doctor but a mere optometrist (which he meagerly apologizes for) leads one to believe he doesn’t do much fact-checking for the remainder of his opinion piece. Aptly put, at best it was his opinion and at worst his arrogant example of trying to “put down” a rather highly skilled eye surgeon. His quickly doing an about-face to another topic was seen as a meager correction and was forced at best.
Stating that employees should be fired if they don’t adhere to a company’s vaccine policy is also ill-conceived stating “a person doesn’t have to work there.” Tell that to the person approaching retirement, the pregnant woman who values her job, or the man working two jobs to make ends meet. What an absolute travesty that his opinion matters.
I would ask Mr. Goodwin this: Are you getting your talking points from the Republicans (RINOs) these days, or the Democrats? Freedom of choice is still important to many people and taking away our rights to work, take care of our health care to the best of our own ability without the government’s intervention is something many take seriously.
Your elected position doesn’t give you the right to dictate to anyone and trying to shame people is pathetic. You are a public “servant” and you should remember that. Napoleon would be proud.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
Are you worried?
Do all you liberals see what President Joe Biden is doing to this country?
Has he done anything right in the last seven months?
Are you concerned about his lack of action on the southern border?
Are you worried about what he has let happen in Afghanistan?
How about inflation and the price of gasoline since he's been the president?
Even with a majority in the Senate and the Congress, he's not getting anything done. This guy was ill prepared to become the president of our country. And the violence that is happening in most liberal large cities is out of control. And his vice president, what good is she. We've all seen what a fine exceptionally well job she has done on the border with Mexico.They both need to step aside and let someone with more experience and knowledge take over. And his daily naps and early signs of dementia are a major embarrassment for us as the once most powerful country and the world. God bless America and God help us.
Jeff Johnson, Rapid City
Code Red
The new I.P.P.C. report state, "In 2019, atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any other time in at least the last 2 million years: in concentrations of methane and nitric oxide were higher than at any time in the last 800,000 years."
"...The role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed." The Secretary-General said the working group's report was nothing less than, "Code Red" The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable.
The document shows that emissions of greenhouse gasses, from human activities, are responsible for approximately 1.1 degrees C of warming between 1850 and 2000, and finds over the next 20 years temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of heating.
God is Omnipresent, Omniscient, and Omnipotent; so that means we all live and move and have our being in God. We need to act as One. Oneness should be our rallying cry to work together as One. Starting now, we need to do everything in our power to get a large part of humanity to act as One to prevent the collapse of civilization.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City