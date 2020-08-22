Letters to the editor, August 22, 2020

As President Trump gains control of YOUR government does that concern you? The virus is on his watch. limiting the post office delivery is too. Since you can only trust him, is he your Pied Piper? The party in power is headed toward oblivion, as feared. The next generation may have no choices at all. Isn't freedom the right to choose? Timely statistics show in 2019 1 in 12 persons were depressed. Today it's 1 in 3. Our disgraced President unbelievably was impeached only months ago. What we have is an angry man intent on payback. If we want to hold onto our democracy, do it. Free speech is endangered and free press is collapsing. Social security and health care are threatened. I don't believe that's what Republicans want. Unemployment, death, hopelessness cannot be our Republican's legacy. Mein Furor should still be synonymous with Hitler, not Trump. Wishing and hoping, and even praying won't retard freedom's destruction. As your friends, family, even acquaintances fill hospitals, when is the time to say ENOUGH? Democracy is already just a skeleton of our beloved constitution. Americans have lost their awareness when danger stares directly into our eyes.