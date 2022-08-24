Letters to the editor, August 24, 2022

They blew it

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contained some good provisions such as lowered insulin costs for people with Medicare. The amendment lowering insulin costs for everyone else with private insurance required 60 votes to overcome a filibuster - it got 57. Seven Republicans joined all the Democrats in favor - it needed just 3 more to cap insulin costs. The public including 84% of Republicans supported this amendment, and why not support something that reduces costs for 8.4 million Americans who require insulin to control their diabetes. Insulin costs Americans more than in any other country in the world. The proposed $35 cap is still 3 times more than in Canada.

Most of the Republican Senators voted against this amendment - including Thune and Rounds - both of whom claim to be working hard for the people of South Dakota and I assume all United States citizens as well.

They blew it - they blew it because they are more loyal to the Republican Party than to the welfare of the American people - which by the way is one of the stated purposes of the Constitution: “to promote the general welfare.” They took an oath to uphold the Constitution

Richard Peterson, Wewela, SD

Black Hawk matters

Governor Noem Black Hawk Matters. Lt. Governor Roden people in Meade County South Dakota are hurting. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk South Dakota can’t live in their homes.

Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings rather than helping South Dakotans. Hideaway Hills needs resolution. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood is unsafe. They found their homes are built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture. Governor said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you.”

Governor, you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him. People of Hideaway Hills are waiting for a resolution.

South Dakota has the funds to help these people- a mining reclamation fund with hundreds of millions of dollars. Do the right thing for South Dakota.

Diane Wermers, Rapid City

Goodwin's half truths

Tim Goodwin's opinion piece on the Inflation Reduction Act needs further clarification. First off, the 87,000 new IRS agents is over a 10-year period. The agency lost roughly 50,000 employees over the past 5 years and more than half working now are pending retirement.

It will not be an immediate 87,000 starting tomorrow and it's erroneous to conclude they are all IRS auditors. The largest percentage of the $80 billion will go to improving taxpayers’ services and modernizing paper-based IRS operations. There is no indication that the IRS will pursue earners below $400,000. The JCT report that Mr. Goodwin references says nothing about 90% of the revenue coming from average Americans.

The very first page of the report says the largest revenue raiser is the corporate minimum tax. Nothing about middle income earners. Expanding tax code enforcement on corporate loopholes and abused wealth exemptions, the $80 billion could net an additional $204 billion. And armed IRS agents? Less than 3% of agents in the IRS are armed and their focus is narcotics, laundering, etc.

Not enforcing middle class tax audits. Respectable discourse is important and I am certainly no Biden apologist. However, half-truths to fit an agenda and fear mongering to make a point is disappointing.

Seth Mallott, Rapid City

Honest accounting

Kent Bush’s dissection of Tim Goodwin’s screed again the IRA justifies our subscription to your paper. I lack the patience to wade through social media’s morass of troll farms, fact deniers, and self-proclaimed pundits. Watching a news editor artfully point out factual and logical inaccuracies renewed my respect for newspapers’ role in rationally presenting every side of real issues impacting our fair city.

Kent failed to point out the biggest problem I found with Tim’s editorial. Whomever the auditors extract additional revenue from would not have paid their fair share without the audit. Stealing only a little bit does not give you the moral high ground, Tim. I trust you did not mean that “That’s us folks” to refer to your fellow tax evaders. Perhaps you need a better editor, or an honest accountant.

Leslie G. Kelley, Rapid City

Declining public education

In many parts of the country (red states), it is being made harder for the public teaching profession (K-12) to maintain the free status quo that it has held for almost a century. Private education is becoming a viable substitute in areas where school boards are run by far right conservatives.

The end result of this will be a two tier system where the well to do will have more advantage than they already have. I fully understand that wasting time, money, and effort on those who cannot or will not make an attempt at the "educational undertaking", and while apathy for education and misuse of our system cost us dearly, it is still the best way to insure equality for those of lesser means who do want an education.

Chasing away public school teachers in favor of a supposed more efficient private system is only going to polarize our society and harm our Democracy in favor of an autocratic system that is ruled only by power and money that discounts compassion as well as freedom.

Controlling the curriculum of foundational learning is always the goal of a propagandist society. By the way, the poor are not the only ones who waste the educational system's time and resources. There are lots of spoiled rich kids too. Leave the system as it is,don't make it even worse.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City