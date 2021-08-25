Letters to the editor, August 25, 2021

Governor Playing with fire

My home adjoins rugged Black Hills woodlands where bugs killed many trees. Many of the dead trees still stand and others are on the ground to protect from runoff on the steep hillsides. We have had several too dry years and even the live trees aren't safe from fire. Then think of the pine needles and dry scrub.

If our governor's home were in this area, I don't think she would be nearly so eager to have fire works. (The key word there is "fire".) We've seen too many big fires here and across the nation to want the potential for more devastation. Our firefighters already have too much to protect and have been unable to do enough controlled burns to relieve the pressure.

Why not use our tax money to provide help to our fire fighters instead of trying to provide us with more fire.

Carolyn Winkler, Custer

A dangerous environment

“CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.