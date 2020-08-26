Letters to the editor, August 26, 2020 (copy)

and sundry political candidates.The carriers show up and get the job done. That’s what one calls “dedication.” They serve the Constitution and are pivotal in ensuring that

“General Welfare” mentioned in its Preamble.

The position of our lone “representative” and the silence of our two “senators” speaks volumes to the status of their beliefs, their knowledge of their constituent’s needs

and the absence of any moral compass that guides their dubious service. The next time you retrieve your mail from your box remember, we deserve better.

Brent Cogswell, Rapid City

Pandemic becomes personal agenda

To the editor,

Kristi Noem has used the pandemic as a national marketing campaign. Holding the Sturgis rally in her state is only the latest ploy in her sycophancy towards the Trump administration. Famously touting the notion that “South Dakota was not New York City,” Noem has spent much of the last few months going on Fox News and other right wing media outlets. She recently made national news when she rejected federal assistance for unemployment. Rather than help the people of South Dakota, she has used this moment to build up her national reputation.