Letters to the editor, August 26, 2020 (copy)

Letters to the editor, August 26, 2020
Retraction
To the editor,
The letter I submitted concerning Julie Frye-Mueller's unwitting role in the alleged misuse of funds donated to We Build The Wall organization was based entirely on her column published in the Journal. The column implied to me that her trip to the wall was provided by the organization. Julie told me that she was invited to the wall by the organization but personally paid all expenses of her trip. If true, that makes my letter unwarranted. I accept her word, retract my letter, and apologize for misunderstanding.
Mike Trier, Custer
Student medical forms
To the editor,
I cannot understand Representative Frye-Mueller’s opposition (Commentary 8/21) to school’s having full access to student medical records. Surely, with respect to medical information, more is more.
Information about allergies, pre-existing conditions, previous injuries and vaccines may be a critical part of keeping a student safe on campus or during “sanctioned activities” like field trips and sports. Parents already have to sign forms which indicate we understand the risks associated with sports: schools should not be held responsible if participation is medically counter-indicated. Coaches and teachers want children to be safe.
Especially in the post-pandemic era, public safety, too, should outweigh political concerns about privacy and parental control. The latter, arguably, is often more of a threat to children than their medical records being available. Schools are also morally and legally responsible for reporting suspected child abuse.
Let schools have medical information. Our children have their own rights to safety independent of their parents’ political beliefs.
Naidine Adams, Rapid City
The vote is in
To the editor,
The vote is in. The House of Representatives, in a special session, has voted to ensure our Post Office is solvent and able to handle the volume of election
ballots expected in the upcoming general election.
Dusty Johnson (T-SD) voted against the bill. Our two senators (T-SD) are currently not in session debating the bill. I’m sure that when they reluctantly reconvene in the Senate
they will do exactly what the majority leader and the occupant of the oval office tell them to do.
The Post Office serves as the “Last Mile” for most of the major on-line retailers. They deliver needed medicine, subsistence and pension checks and, lately, pleas for money from various
and sundry political candidates.The carriers show up and get the job done. That’s what one calls “dedication.” They serve the Constitution and are pivotal in ensuring that
“General Welfare” mentioned in its Preamble.
The position of our lone “representative” and the silence of our two “senators” speaks volumes to the status of their beliefs, their knowledge of their constituent’s needs
and the absence of any moral compass that guides their dubious service. The next time you retrieve your mail from your box remember, we deserve better.
Brent Cogswell, Rapid City
Pandemic becomes personal agenda
To the editor,
Kristi Noem has used the pandemic as a national marketing campaign. Holding the Sturgis rally in her state is only the latest ploy in her sycophancy towards the Trump administration. Famously touting the notion that “South Dakota was not New York City,” Noem has spent much of the last few months going on Fox News and other right wing media outlets. She recently made national news when she rejected federal assistance for unemployment. Rather than help the people of South Dakota, she has used this moment to build up her national reputation.
In ways that mirror Trump’s wall on the border with Mexico, the latest gimmick in Noem’s sycophancy is her announcement that she would use $400,000 to build a fence around her house. No figures have been released in regards to how much of this money will be coming out of taxpayer funds. Unlike Trump’s crumbling border wall, one can only hope that this wall withstands the brutal winds of the South Dakotan plains.
If South Dakota wants to come out of the pandemic as a physically healthy and economically strong state, it needs a Governor without a personal agenda for her Washington ambitions.
Benjamin Young, Sioux Falls
Institutional racism
To the editor,
In 2003, former governor Bill Janklow committed vehicular manslaughter, ignoring a stop sign, speeding through an intersection, killing a motorcyclist. He received a 100-day sentence. One hundred days for killing another human being.
Nick Tilsen, a Lakota activist, led a peaceful protest at Mount Rushmore, on July 3, and is now facing 16 years in prison. Allegedly, he grabbed a badge off the uniform of a National Guardsman.
If you want an example of institutional racism, there you have it.
Jackie Swanson, Hermosa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!