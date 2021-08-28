Letters to the editor, August 28, 2021

Certainly we can all look back to our early education days and highlight an impactful teacher. These professional adults may be the first college educated mentors in a young person’s life. This past year, the teachers of Rapid City have risen to challenges, operated with professional determination, and utilized their own higher education to safely educate our kids.

Thank you, teachers.

Thank you for showing up in classrooms of unknown complications. Thank you for pivoting and for staying flexible as science and statistics unfolded. Thank you for engaging with empathy. Thank you for comforting children who lost loved ones to Covid-19. Thank you for crying with high-schoolers who lost friends to suicide.

Thank you for reminding students that the way out of almost any predicament, problem, or pandemic is to look for the helpers, to examine the research, and to always choose kindness. Thank you for continuing to walk into unsafe buildings, with inadequate funding, with little leadership support. Thank you for showing up, within your credentials and professional training, to lead, to instruct, and to love our kids so well.

Natalie LaFrance-Slack, Rapid City

