Letters to the editor, August 3, 2022

Good guys finish last

The economy is in good shape, jobs plentiful, wages high, stock market doing well, the covid danger has been reduced greatly, and the USA is once again respected throughout the world. Unlike his predecessor, President Joe Biden presents his policies and answers his questions with clarity, honesty and civility.

Despite the enormous problems he faces, the constant stream of right wing media lies and fascist condemnation, he has proven himself to be one of the better presidents in recent history.

Unfortunately, the bag guys in our country have enough power to see that he will be replaced by the actual scourge of the last term or someone just as evil, thereby proving the veracity of the old adage: "good guys always finish last".

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Government is corrupt

The United States government is a one party clique composed of bureaucrats who participate in a transnational-inspired permanent dictatorial deep state in order to plunder American assets for personal power and profit.

This political aristocracy sees itself as not only separate from the American people, but also as the only element capable of governing. Anyone who challenges it has no intellectual or legal right to do so.

It is by nature corrupt. The DOJ and FBI are never held accountable for their outrageousness, and opponents of their federal overreach and malfeasance automatically become political prisoners without rights or due process.

A series of deliberately destructive policies: open borders, accelerating inflation, unsustainable debt, loss of energy independence, food shortages, politically-motivated and medically-dangerous public health mandates; sexual grooming of children; and the racially divisive promotion of critical race theory are diametrically opposed to the interests of most Americans.

Whenever this contrast exists, tyranny flourishes, but rather than condemn it, a complicit media either ignores or encourages it.

The effectiveness of government once relied upon representatives who championed American values.

To restore our heritage, we must actively engage in spreading truth and adamantly refuse to comply with unconstitutional policies nationwide.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

Look past the smear campaign

As a Rapid City resident, I have been seeing the ads against Liz Cheney on our local television stations. It is disturbing when out-of-state interests attempt to take down a public servant dedicated to her home state, its people, and its values.

This treatment is unfair and comes solely because she has been courageous enough to defend our country’s democratic process and the peaceful transition of power.

I urge my neighbors in Wyoming to see through this smear campaign and recognize they have a true leader in Liz Cheney.

Kathy Sundby, Rapid City