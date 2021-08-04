Letters to the editor, August 4. 2021

Issues need to be cleared up

I love my country even if I see issues that need to be addressed, and most Americans would likely agree with me. However, some of these issues need to be seen clearly. First, the January 6 attack on the Capital building in D.C. was an attempted coup and those who directed and participated in this violence are not patriots but terrorists. This was an attack against our country, elections, and democracy. Second, Biden won the 2020 presidential election in a fair and almost entirely fraud-free election. Trump speaks the Big Lie. Third, many states have passed new legislation about their elections; this is fine but if these new laws actually reduce voter access or restrict voting rights unfairly then these laws, these actions, work against our democracy. Fourth, Covid is not a hoax. And while people have the right to refuse the vaccine, they do not have the right to then get sick and pass the Covid virus to other people or to give the virus time to mutate. Would we feel the same about sharing the plague, smallpox, or polio? If we want to get past the virus and live normal lives again, most Americans should take the vaccine.