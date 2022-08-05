Letters to the editor, August 5, 2022

Scorecard Warning

Lee Schoenbeck’s concern over an organization’s “scorecard” that ranks him where he belongs based on its beliefs is quite interesting. The South Dakota Citizens for Liberty (CFL) was created in 2011 along with hundreds of other Tea Party organizations to counter the actions of the Obama administration and keep any eye on government on all levels.

Schoenbeck’s inference that the CFL scorecard is tantamount to “voter fraud” is a fraudulent statement in itself.

The CFL scorecard was created to show the voting constituents (plus the pathetic 68% who didn’t vote) who votes how on issues that match the Mission Statement of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty. Contrary to the belief of many, it is not a popularity contest. If that’s called ‘cherry-picking’ then so be it. The bills change, but CFL’s Mission Statement has not.

If one does not like the CFL scores, then I suggest that you check the American Conservative Union scorecard which grades all elected officials in every state.

Schoenbeck closes with credit to the governor. However, when will she publicly credit the 50 House representatives who trounced HB 1297 in 2020 in which SHE wanted state closure authority passed off to the HSS secretary...an unelected official?

Ken Delfino, Keystone