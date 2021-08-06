Letters to the editor, August 6. 2021
It is time for Palin/Noem
It would appear that you Democrats have given up on the BIDEN/HARRIS administration. I would suppose that the letters 7/21/21 paper have agreed that the present administration has no clue what is happening in the world and thus will be ceremoniously removed from office in 2024. I would suggest that a dictatorship exists when you have two people, (president and vice president) only say what they are told (or read the teleprompter) because they are only puppets of a radical wing of a political party. The Biden/Harris administration has failed even the most rabid letter writers for the Dems in the RC Journal. Their letters today were hilarious. If you can't see the fear of these guys that the Repubs will win in 2024 (and 2022), you're just dreaming. Any team this far removed from reality doesn't stand a chance. So let's stand up and be counted: a Sarah Palin/Kristi Noem ticket would blow them out of the water!
David C. Olson, Sr., Rapid City
Issues need to be cleared up
I love my country even if I see issues that need to be addressed, and most Americans would likely agree with me. However, some of these issues need to be seen clearly. First, the January 6 attack on the Capital building in D.C. was an attempted coup and those who directed and participated in this violence are not patriots but terrorists. This was an attack against our country, elections, and democracy. Second, Biden won the 2020 presidential election in a fair and almost entirely fraud-free election. Trump speaks the Big Lie. Third, many states have passed new legislation about their elections; this is fine but if these new laws actually reduce voter access or restrict voting rights unfairly then these laws, these actions, work against our democracy. Fourth, Covid is not a hoax. And while people have the right to refuse the vaccine, they do not have the right to then get sick and pass the Covid virus to other people or to give the virus time to mutate. Would we feel the same about sharing the plague, smallpox, or polio? If we want to get past the virus and live normal lives again, most Americans should take the vaccine.
David Heikes, Rapid City
They aren't stupid
It's hard for me to believe Republican congress people are stupid. After all it takes some brains to graduate from college and most of them have degrees. It would take a very stupid person to believe Trump won the election he lost in a land slide. Biden beat Trump by more electoral votes than Trump beat Hillary--and slaughtered him in the popular arena---as did she.
No intelligent person could believe otherwise. So if they're not stupid, then they have to be liars. They know they are lying and also know that their lies are inflaming the treasonous effort to overthrow the legitimate government of the USA. That's where they are politically and morally. Eisenhower would turn over in his grave---and so would Reagan.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Off the mark
Lauri Davis' bucket of Republican GOP tongue-in-cheek bragging on how good GOP governance is being for South Dakota is about as far 'off the mark' as the GOP in Congress claiming that the insurrection of Jan. 6 was a normal tourist visit.
For a "donor" state, yes we do quite well here by getting so much federal money given to us we don't need to tax ourselves.
She and other GOP mouthpieces always cry about how bad those 'liberal' states are, but can't suck up the cash these liberal states send SD fast enough. Real Republican's like Cheney and Kinzinger aren't afraid to seek the truth behind the big lie and deal with it. Trying to sweep Jan. 6 under the rug out of sight is the Republican way of governance.
Jake Kammerer
We have met the real enemy
After a hard day at work, no one says, “Let’s have an abortion and unwind.” No one wants an abortion. No one is pro-abortion. The Hyde amendment is about power, old white guys telling young women how to live. The party of limited government wants to adjudicate the uterus. They do not to care about babies or mothers. Abortion is a wedge issue used to manipulate scared white people to vote against their own interests. The Republican agenda is as simple as it is unimaginative: kowtow to the rich.
Whether the superficial battle is about reproductive or gun rights, the goal is the same. If you think that carrying a gun makes you safer, you need to turn off Fox “News” and read. More guns mean more gun violence. Republicans don’t care about your right to bear arms. That’s absurd. They work for the gun manufacturers and use this issue, like abortion, to further exploit you. The commies want your guns; buy an AR 15, receive a pandemic discount!
The Jan. 6 rioters were similar: 90% male, 90% white, and 100% amazed and enraged that their white supremacist, proto-fascist leader lost. We have met the real enemy.
Bret Swanson, Hermosa
White privilege
Sorry if this sounds like a you-know-if-you’re-a-redneck bit. It’s not meant to, but that’s probably not inappropriate.
If you’ve never had a talk with your friends about, “How old were you the first time a cop pulled a gun on you?” you’re probably white.
If it never occurred to you that your child could be shot by police, you’re probably white.
If your parents or grandparents never had to worry about getting out of town by sundown, you are probably white.
If your actions were never said to reflect on everyone who looks like you, you’re probably white.
If you or your family were never blocked from living in a particular neighborhood that you could afford, you’re probably white.
If you’re not regularly followed by a clerk in a retail store, you’re probably white.
If you don’t have to think about your skin color, you’re white.
Paul Sauser, Rapid City
Democracy is in trouble
It appears that Democracy is in trouble of going away. Democracy’s troubles, are not in trouble as a result of anything that Democrats are doing, but appear to be in trouble based on the attitudes of a percentage of Republicans, with a “my way or the highway” attitude. There are polls out, indicating that Republicans feel that democracy is not working, and that voting is not a right, but a privilege.
While I agree it is a privilege, it is also a right, to every citizen of the USA. It is difficult to win elections, and it seems as though if Republicans feel they can’t win, they need to eliminate as many Democratic voters as possible. Once eliminated, gaining more control, of the US Congress, Executive branch, and the Judicial branch, they will have what they need.
With a number of conservative talk show hosts, and Trump, calling into question the legitimacy of the 2020 election. The 2022 and 2024 elections could never be more important. If the conservatives get there way, Democracy may be gone. The Republican base is primed and ready for an Authoritarian/Dictatorship style of government. Vote, like democracy depends on it!
Mike Sexe, Rapid City