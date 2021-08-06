Letters to the editor, August 6. 2021

It is time for Palin/Noem

It would appear that you Democrats have given up on the BIDEN/HARRIS administration. I would suppose that the letters 7/21/21 paper have agreed that the present administration has no clue what is happening in the world and thus will be ceremoniously removed from office in 2024. I would suggest that a dictatorship exists when you have two people, (president and vice president) only say what they are told (or read the teleprompter) because they are only puppets of a radical wing of a political party. The Biden/Harris administration has failed even the most rabid letter writers for the Dems in the RC Journal. Their letters today were hilarious. If you can't see the fear of these guys that the Repubs will win in 2024 (and 2022), you're just dreaming. Any team this far removed from reality doesn't stand a chance. So let's stand up and be counted: a Sarah Palin/Kristi Noem ticket would blow them out of the water!

Issues need to be cleared up

I love my country even if I see issues that need to be addressed, and most Americans would likely agree with me. However, some of these issues need to be seen clearly. First, the January 6 attack on the Capital building in D.C. was an attempted coup and those who directed and participated in this violence are not patriots but terrorists. This was an attack against our country, elections, and democracy. Second, Biden won the 2020 presidential election in a fair and almost entirely fraud-free election. Trump speaks the Big Lie. Third, many states have passed new legislation about their elections; this is fine but if these new laws actually reduce voter access or restrict voting rights unfairly then these laws, these actions, work against our democracy. Fourth, Covid is not a hoax. And while people have the right to refuse the vaccine, they do not have the right to then get sick and pass the Covid virus to other people or to give the virus time to mutate. Would we feel the same about sharing the plague, smallpox, or polio? If we want to get past the virus and live normal lives again, most Americans should take the vaccine.