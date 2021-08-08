Letters to the editor, August 7. 2021

The IRS estimates the top 1% of the wealthiest folks in America pay some 40% of the federal income tax received, yet they own some 80% of the wealth. Many folks are upset when they hear corporations had billions of dollars in profit, yet paid no federal income tax (Ford, General Electric and Amazon to name a few).

They pay such a small percentage of their total income in federal income tax, or none at all, because they have offices of tax lawyers on their payrolls to ensure they pay the least amount of income tax. They all hedge their bets by paying lobbyists hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure any tax legislation has loop holes that favor them financially.

Additionally, if the large corporations do pay any federal income tax, it is added to the price of their products or services and ends up being paid by the purchaser of them. And that is you and me.

David Hall, Box Elder

