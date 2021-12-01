Letters to the editor, Dec. 1, 2021

Not the way you think

Socialism is killing us . . . .

but not in the way you may think. Conservative politicians at all levels cry “socialism” every time liberals, mostly Democrats, propose legislation to improve people’s lives. To help them live with a sense of security and dignity they deserve. Our government has failed to provide working and poor people the benefits taken for granted in other rich countries. In the US tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy come first.

Having lived and worked in western Europe for nine years, I was amazed at how the parliaments place a high priority on the needs of their constituents. Europeans live three years longer than we do and enjoy a higher quality of life. The “socialism” boogeyman does not exist when it comes to affordable healthcare, leave of all sorts, and free education. Upward mobility in Europe exceeds that of our “opportunity economy”.

Europeans believe life should be enjoyable, not just bearable. We deserve the same. We can only get there by taking money out of politics and allowing all people to vote. We should not let the cries of “socialism” and “big government'' deny us the quality of life we deserve.

Robert Wilfong, Rapid City

Despotism’s rebirth

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.

Take, for example, Hong Kong. Just two years ago Hong Kong’s seven million people were reveling in a huge democratic turnout in their municipal elections. Now, only a year or so later, Hong Kong is communist toast.

Events in European, African, and Western hemisphere countries are producing a diverse variety of autocracy as well, as America withdraws from the economic and political empire it established after World War II.

Here at home, we are tilting heavily toward a Myanmar-style America, where the military will be called upon to deal with our two political parties’ inability to treat with each other using ethics and manners.

America has gotten so bad we can no longer trust even our neighbors and our own family members. Children no longer know the difference between right and wrong. Adult reasoning faculties are shot. We have become tribal militarists incapable of Christian love, or any other kind of love.

Kimball Shinkosky, Woods Cross, Utah

