Letters to the editor, Dec. 10, 2021

Female voters should remember

Every woman knows a woman or is a woman who has experienced a form of male violence. It is inherent to being female. November 16 U.S. House members were asked to cast a vote determining whether Rep. Paul Gosar should be stripped of his committee assignments for publishing a video depicting Gosar’s stabbing death of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Johnson voted there should not be any consequences for Gosar.

South Dakota voters see what Johnson permits Gosar to do, and it is deeply troubling. What happens in Congress creates an echo-chamber. When the unacceptable becomes acceptable at the highest levels, permission is granted in action or on social media. Abusers and bullies are shaped through applause or complacency. It was easier for Johnson to watch Ocasio-Cortez sound a warning about her jeopardized-safety than for Johnson to challenge Gosar. Gosar left the hearing and retweeted the violent video as a symbolic middle-finger gesture to what conspired. This is not surprising, especially to females.

Ultimately, Democrats and two Republicans voted to dismiss Gosar of his committee assignments, which was the minimum punishment. Unfortunately, Johnson couldn’t find political or moral courage to stand up to Gosar, and voters, especially females, must remember this.

Karen Walker, Waubay, SD

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0