Letters to the editor, Dec. 10, 2022

Rethink water usage

I think all sides agree, water has become an issue. Technological examples of water reclamation and restoration of aquifers exist all over the world. Countries like India are incentivizing industry to reuse 90% of their water demand in production, and it’s working.

Waste water treatment plants are focusing on utilizing, rather than disposing of components such as phosphorus, which can be converted and sold as time release fertilizer. We should think big, and to the future.

All the water we need is right here. Digging a waterway from the Missouri is taking a centuries old idea, doomed to eventually fail and implementing it in today's society.

Thinking big makes me think of the likes of Peter Norbeck. His ideas were for the future of the state, not reactionary but visionary. It’s ok to be Republican and implement forward thinking, sustainable solutions. Let’s lead the nation, be innovative and come up with clever solutions other states can follow. The $555 million being considered must be an investment not an expensive band-aid.

Daniel Milks, Rapid City

Mixed message on cannabis

Law enforcement officials recently claimed marijuana isn’t a problem, and at the same time said it will cost four times in “societal impact” than potential tax revenue. So, which is it? Both and neither. Like confused criminals, they can’t keep their story straight.

They also said that once recreational marijuana is legal black-market pot will flood into the state. Why, then, isn’t there black-market alcohol gushing into the mouths of vulnerable twelve-year-olds? Mysterious partners from other states tell them, “Do not let the genie out.”

Paranoid nonsense.

If you asked a police officer which he would prefer to deal with a drunk or a stoner, an honest (ha) cop would say the latter. Visit any ER in the country on Saturday night to compare who is there running up societal impact costs, drunks or stoners? It’s not even close.

Opioids and gambling? Legal with no societal impact costs. This reefer madness argument is antiquated and absurd.

Since legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, in 2014, Colorado has collected over two billion dollars in tax revenue from cannabis sales. Minnesota will soon legalize recreational. Then, there’s South Dakota, Mississippi of the North, toothless and backwards, dreaming about a past that never existed.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

Election integrity

One could conceivably skew election results by adopting the following strategy:

First, have the country election managers access the mail in ballot database and change the zip codes of registered voters. Inevitably after these valid ballots are mailed out, they become undeliverable.

The none the wiser voters are still getting everything as usual in their mailbox except for their ballots, and the National Change Of Address Database will not pick up these changes because there is no history.

Secondly, gather the undeliverable but still valid ballots. Large apartment complexes and dormitories where apartment numbers don’t matter are target rich environments.

Third, have the crooked county election managers revisit the mail in ballot database and restore the addresses. The voter rolls become impeccable because the addresses mimic their original status.

So now the crooks only need to count the in person votes on election day; count the early in person votes; delay the voting process long enough to put the collected undeliverable ballots into play; determine the number of votes needed to win; and dump enough still valid ballots in the hopper to win the election.

Is this scenario mere speculation, or does it inspire an inclination to appease one’s curiosity?

Bill Miller, Rapid City

Moms for Liberty

My name is Heather Fields and I am the chapter chair for Moms for Liberty Pennington County. We are excited to belong to an organization that fights nationally for parental rights in schools and had great success this fall, with 15 school boards flipped to a majority of members that support parent's rights and about 50% of endorsed candidates elected. Moms for Liberty did all this with no funding from a PAC, except in the state of Florida.

We decided to start a chapter here because we care about our schools, we support our teachers, and we love our children. We believe in excellence in education without political indoctrination and that parents have the right to control their children's education and healthcare. All kids deserve an education based on the collaboration between themselves, their teachers, and their parents or guardians.

If you agree with our mission and would like to join us, contact us vis email at momsforlibertypennington@gmail.com.

Heather Fields, Rapid City

Protect water

While the Rapid City Journal headline announces a noble venture for our future water security, the immediate issue is protecting the only water source we currently have. That being the Rapid Creek Watershed that supplies Rapid City's entire water needs.

We must initiate proactive measures to protect the quality and quantity of available water to secure our future. The necessary measures include conservation and protection of the watershed.

Conservation would include healthier soils so water is more quickly absorbed by the soil and retained. The city's composting program is a proven asset to improve soil health. With the possibility of climate change, we must prepare for changes in available water.

Protection would include appropriate protective means and methods to minimize the risk of water damage through pollution. Protection of Rapid Creek should be an issue in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Protection of Rapid Creek warrants immediate attention and appropriate action.

Jerome Wright, Rapid City