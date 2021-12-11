Letters to the editor, Dec. 11, 2021

Don’t blame me!

RE: “South Dakota Supreme Court Kills Recreational Marijuana Law Approved by Voters.

“The ruling is a win for Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who directed the state to pay for the legal fight against the voter-backed amendment.”

I am always amazed that people vote for Republicans even though they have done absolutely nothing to improve the health or well-being of their citizens, but adamantly oppose those things instead.

Now I can definitely understand how you would vote Republican: they openly encourage you to hate even more the people and things that you already hate. For me, however, I can hate without coaching or mentoring, and I would never vote for a party that is good for building hate and nothing else.

I don’t know whether you noticed, but the Republican governor has actually spent your tax dollars to kill a program that you both showed you wanted and is actually good for you. Notice that she isn’t spending your money to benefit you, but quite the opposite. Boy, if there was anyone who truly deserves your hate, meet “Republican Gov. Kristi Noem!”

Lee Knohl, Evanston

