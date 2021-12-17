 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor, Dec. 17, 2021

Laws need to change

The Pandora Papers exposed South Dakota as a tax haven for those who want to keep prying eyes from their wealth and its source. Here are just some reasons South Dakota trust laws need changing:

* the South Dakota Trust Taskforce is the fox guarding the hen house.

* 2-tiered system where the rich get tax breaks that nobody else gets.

* wealth hidden from taxes, child support, legal judgments, etc.

* perpetual trusts create dynasties whose power can harm democracy.

* opacity means you don't even know if someone has a trust or not.

* can hide whether the money was from ill-gotten gains.

* gives a moral black eye to our state.

* gives trusts, which have a legitimate purpose, a bad name.

* “In our modern financial system, money travels where its owners like, but laws are still made at a local level. So money inevitably flows to the places where governments offer the lowest taxes and the highest security. “ [Guardian]

* you can set up a trust to benefit yourself!

* there is no federal law to prevent any of this.

Let's make South Dakota a level, moral economic playing field for everyone.

Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City

