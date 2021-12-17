Letters to the editor, Dec. 17, 2021
Laws need to change
The Pandora Papers exposed South Dakota as a tax haven for those who want to keep prying eyes from their wealth and its source. Here are just some reasons South Dakota trust laws need changing:
* the South Dakota Trust Taskforce is the fox guarding the hen house.
* 2-tiered system where the rich get tax breaks that nobody else gets.
* wealth hidden from taxes, child support, legal judgments, etc.
* perpetual trusts create dynasties whose power can harm democracy.
* opacity means you don't even know if someone has a trust or not.
* can hide whether the money was from ill-gotten gains.
* gives a moral black eye to our state.
* gives trusts, which have a legitimate purpose, a bad name.
* “In our modern financial system, money travels where its owners like, but laws are still made at a local level. So money inevitably flows to the places where governments offer the lowest taxes and the highest security. “ [Guardian]
* you can set up a trust to benefit yourself!
* there is no federal law to prevent any of this.
Let's make South Dakota a level, moral economic playing field for everyone.
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City