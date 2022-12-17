Letters to the editor, Dec. 17, 2022

A social studies lesson

The ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed social studies standards for South Dakota's K-12 is a reflection of the weaponizing of education as a political issue by mostly conservative politicians. This tactic began in the 1980's and has continued with varying degrees of intensity to the present. Governor Noem's efforts to conflate her political ambitions with the larger educational needs of our state's children is another example of these efforts.

Last month East River teachers brought attention to this issue through their public demonstrations. They sought to remind us that the historical process for review of state standards in any curricular area involves participation from the people who actually teach to these standards. This has not been the case with the bungling we've all seen in the current review of the social studies curriculum.

The reason for this is plain for all to see: the Governor seeks to interject national politics into every classroom in our state by disrespecting teachers. This is contrary to the basic tenets of K-12 schooling in the United States which is that teacher input and local control is preferable. While it is certainly for the state department's of education to oversee the development of standards this is not something that should be a “top-down” process dictated by those with little educational knowledge or experience.

The review of South Dakota social studies standards should be returned to the Department of Education without interference from the Governor's office. The review committee should be comprised of practicing South Dakota K-12 educators as well as members of the Department and South Dakota universities. There should not be any out-of-state members other than through a consultative arrangement.

Let's get the political meddling out of the state curriculum review.

Brad Norcross, Rapid City

Water security

While the Rapid City Journal headline announces a noble venture for our future water security, the immediate issue is protecting the only water source we currently have. That being the Rapid Creek Watershed that supplies Rapid City's entire water needs. We must initiate proactive measures to protect the quality and quantity of available water to secure our future. The necessary measures include conservation and protection of the watershed.

Conservation would include healthier soils so water is more quickly absorbed by the soil and retained. The City's composting program is a proven asset to improve soil health. With the possibility of climate change, we must prepare for changes in available water

Protection would include appropriate protective means and methods to minimize the risk of water damage through pollution.

Protection of Rapid Creek should be an issue in the forthcoming municipal elections. Protection of Rapid Creek warrants immediate attention and appropriate action.

Jerome Wright, PhD, Rapid City

Gratitude for firefighters

As an evacuee of the recent fire near Rochford, I want to give a huge thank you to the Rochford Fire Department volunteers, volunteer firefighters from all around the Hills, the US Forest Service and Black Hills Electric Cooperative for your speedy response in the cold, early hours of December 2. With the extremely strong, gusty winds, it is scary to think about how many of our homes would have been lost if you had not come to help. Thank you for your many hours of meetings, training and on-site firefighting.

Linda Sandness, Rochford

Convention of States unneeded

I want to ask one question: How would the enemies of our Constitution work?- They would eliminate it, or cancel it, but even media posts that talk like that are met with vocal opposition.

If they can’t eliminate it, they will emasculate it. Of course, they would not do that in public, but rather behind closed doors (like at a convention). The CCP, Putin, the Socialists, and those behind an Article V Convention see this as the only way to eliminate our Constitution.

If you love and support your wife you don’t seek to change her. If you love and support the Constitution you defend it, maintain it, speak out and speak up to keep it intact. There is an Enemy to our Constitution, and it’s not just a big orange man, please do not support an Article V. Convention.

Marlin Scott, Pierre

Problems at Pactola

Recent media reports indicate the problem with Pactola Dam will be fixed in a week. But, the problem isn't just the dam. The problem is also the Bureau of Reclamation’s lack of communication & collaboration with downstream stakeholders.

And, the problem is the damage done to Rapid Creek by low flows coupled with low temperatures that freeze up much of that flow—killing fish & their food supply. That problem will resonate long past this week.

If there was public notice (as some media suggests), where is that information? What kind of notification will we have if (for example) a serious spill or contamination incident occurs in our reservoirs, or on Rapid Creek?

State GF&P tried to reach the Bureau of Reclamation for three days after reports of low creek levels started coming in. When they received a response, it indicated that the dam repair had been planned in advance. If that is the case, collaboration and communication could have gone a long way in avoiding public alarm and preserving the fishery.

As sad as it is to see the damage done, it gives me hope to see people taking action to protect the water we all depend on.

Rebecca Terk, Rapid City