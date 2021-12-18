Letters to the editor, Dec. 18, 2021

We need a better energy strategy

We need an all-of-the-above energy strategy to address our nation’s energy needs and South Dakota can help lead the way. While, South Dakota doesn’t have many fossil fuel resources, we do have an abundance of renewable energy. In, fact, renewable energy sources like hydropower, wind and solar now supply over 80% of the energy generated in our state. We are also a national leader in the production of biofuels.

South Dakota is leading the nation by example and we can become a net exporter of renewable energy if we continue to enhance our clean energy capabilities. Prioritizing renewable energy development is a win-win. It will spur economic growth, support local businesses, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for all South Dakotans. Developing renewable energy will also make America energy independent, which will strengthen our national defense.

Juanita Mushitz, Rapid City

Unilateral governing

Though we have two political parties in S.D., like some other states, only one party perennially rules. This is not much better than autocratic rule (especially here in S.D.). What can we expect if one party holds free reign?

We get exactly the unresponsive directorship we have seen instead of the "governance" that we voted for. The examples of this "barren disadvantage'' are alluded to almost daily in the newspapers, yet we do nothing, by way of voting, to remove this problem in the general elections. Instead we try our hand at self governance through ballot measures that invariably get changed or just disregarded by the legislature and or the high court.Really folks, there is only one power that can supply a suitable solution to this difficulty and that is "two party rule". Until we understand this concept, we are doomed to repeat every embarrassing "faux pas" of the past.

We are now at risk of seeing the same scenario (in reverse) happen nationally with the controlling party (Dems) perhaps making unprecedented gains (normally losses) in the midterm elections thanks to the antics of the former President and the propelling of outright lies by a significant number of GOP "lawmakers". This "loss of two parties" would be bad for the country just as the same is bad for S.D.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0