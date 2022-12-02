Letters to the editor, Dec. 2, 2022

Social studies standards weaponized

The ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed social studies standards for South Dakota's K-12 is a reflection of the weaponizing of education as a political issue by mostly conservative politicians. This tactic began in the 1980s and has continued with varying degrees of intensity to the present. Gov. Noem's efforts to conflate her political ambitions with the larger educational needs of our state's children is another example of these efforts.

Last week East River teachers brought attention to this issue through their public demonstrations. They sought to remind us that the historical process for review of state standards in any curricular area involves participation from the people who actually teach to these standards. This has not been the case with the bungling we've all seen in the current review of the social studies curriculum.

The reason for this is plain for all to see: the governor seeks to interject national politics into every classroom in our state by disrespecting teachers. This is contrary to the basic tenets of K-12 schooling in the United States which is that teacher input and local control is preferable. While it is certainly for the state departments of education to oversee the development of standards this is not something that should be a “top-down” process dictated by those with little educational knowledge or experience.

The review of South Dakota social studies standards should be returned to the Department of Education without interference from the Governor's Office. The review committee should be comprised of practicing South Dakota K-12 educators as well as members of the department and South Dakota universities. There should not be any out-of-state members other than through a consultative arrangement.

Let's get the political meddling out of the state curriculum review.

Brad Norcross, Rapid City

Political social studies standards

Social studies standards are intended to nurture competent citizens who understand our world, empowering them economically and politically.

Instead, Gov. Noem’s Hillsdale standards are a political football, some conservatives blithely assured children and teachers can do this, some liberals seeing more memorization than thinking skills. Most public comment seems to agree with my observation, that contracted standards author William Morrisey forgot, in his emeritus years, who school children are.

The standards demand little kids learn and pass tests on complicated material in college level amounts. I would be surprised if Morrisey could present a single kid successfully graduated from high school passing his curriculum. If there is one, he or she is a prodigy.

Schools won’t sacrifice other crucial subjects in favor of requirements to explain Roman architecture, engineering, and government, and explain the trans-Atlantic 17th century Triangle Trade… in first grade. Those two aren’t the most demanding of about 60 first grade requirements.

Nobody benefits from this turkey except chest-thumping politicians before the collision with reality, and Hillsdale after the checks are cashed. It’s frustrating to burn political energy against unnecessarily chosen chaos in school. We need fewer useless distractions, more attention to real problems demanding informed compromise.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Bison and Native culture

The John Lopez buffalo sculptures celebrate patriotism and the military. Love of country and gratitude for veterans are certainly worthy themes, but the choice of the bison as the bearer of those themes is inappropriate and deeply ironic.

Patriotic ardor and military vitriol, back in the late 1800s, drove the slaughter of the bison to within a hairsbreadth of extinction, for profit and to starve Indians and their culture into submission. Today, the revival of bison herds is symbolic of the Native Americans’ heroic return from near extinction.

This remarkable return is a more urgent and authentic theme for the use of the bison in public sculpture than patriotic Americana glorification, especially since the forces of cultural destruction are still at work, for example, in the current attack on the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). The purpose of ICWA is to defend Native tribes, families and cultures from the taking of their children by non-Indian society.

Like the taking of the bison in the 1800s, white society today, in taking Indian children for adoption, is draining lifeblood from the Indian culture. In the name of decency and the Sacred Bison, it must be stopped.

Sylvia Lambert, Interior