Letters to the editor, Dec. 22, 2021

Kristi Noem, in regards to the popularity of Kristi and the poll recently taken, you have to wonder who did they talked too? When I think of Kristi Noem, I think of the following! “Meth, we’re on it!” - Shoving religion into public schools, against the constitution. - Adoring Trump, bad character judgement! - Thwarting the will of the voters in SD, marijuana! - The Pandemic, how many South Dakotans have died under her leadership? . - Bullying, in general, and then her daughter fiasco! - Private donations for using the SD guard at the Texas border! - Transgender issue! - Racist relationship with the SD Native Americans! - SD Trusts and tax evasion! - Worst of all, her belief that poor South Dakotans, should get zero to little help in regards to welfare! Yet her family farm Racota Valley Ranch partnerships, has received $4,288,571 in farm subsidies since June 30, 2020! “Greed” is her motto she lives by it! She is an embarrassment, the Sarah Palin of the plains. I can’t understand why anyone with any moral character, could vote for such an immoral person!
Mike Sexe, Rapid City
Everybody knows individuals who can’t stand tranquility, who introduce stress and conflict when facing established routines, even successful ones. Societies can do the same. Europeans raised with generations of 19th century Pax Britannica dived enthusiastically into their World War, expecting thrilling adventure, victory by Christmas. They earned years of gore and misery, a poorer, more cynical world. Are we heirs of 20th century Pax Americana, for now free of war’s horror unless we volunteer, diving into civil war, just because we’re dissatisfied with civil peace?
Professor Barbara Walter is a CIA contractor analyzing factors leading to political violence, predicting the risk of foreign nations descending into civil war. Two factors predicting disaster are erosion of democratic processes in favor of autocracy, and rise of leaders gaining power by feeding ethnic conflict. Professor Walter’s team sees those factors here now. By their objective measures, we lost our claim to full free democracy five years ago, the dawn of the Trump era.
A president making executive branch policy of denying election results, of denying the very legitimacy of his opposition, of purging non-loyalists from the bureaucracy, all depart historic norms. Purging the prince of self-pity from politics would make the season bright.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City