Letters to the editor, Dec. 22, 2021

What I think

Kristi Noem, in regards to the popularity of Kristi and the poll recently taken, you have to wonder who did they talked too? When I think of Kristi Noem, I think of the following! “Meth, we’re on it!” - Shoving religion into public schools, against the constitution. - Adoring Trump, bad character judgement! - Thwarting the will of the voters in SD, marijuana! - The Pandemic, how many South Dakotans have died under her leadership? . - Bullying, in general, and then her daughter fiasco! - Private donations for using the SD guard at the Texas border! - Transgender issue! - Racist relationship with the SD Native Americans! - SD Trusts and tax evasion! - Worst of all, her belief that poor South Dakotans, should get zero to little help in regards to welfare! Yet her family farm Racota Valley Ranch partnerships, has received $4,288,571 in farm subsidies since June 30, 2020! “Greed” is her motto she lives by it! She is an embarrassment, the Sarah Palin of the plains. I can’t understand why anyone with any moral character, could vote for such an immoral person!