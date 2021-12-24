Letters to the editor, Dec. 24, 2021

Pulling out all the stops

Suppose you just woke up from a 11-month coma. The first thing you watched on TV was excerpts from the January 6 unlawful insurrection trying to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.

Next you watch as Trump and Republicans attempt to deny it was violent (kind of like Trump's stance on Covid 19). They are pulling out all the stops to prevent the American people from finding out what was behind the scenes regarding the Trump involvement. If there is nothing to hide why are they trying to derail investigations. Republican Senators and Representatives have a short memory and want the whole thing swept under the rug and forgotten about.

Senators Rounds and Thune and Representative Johnson are siding with Trump not wanting investigations. I was hoping these guys were patriotic Americans first and Trump Republicans second. Trump's agenda and apparently these three politicians is not about making America great again (give me a break) but about serving the selfish, self-serving Trump. I say continuing to reelect these guys is bad for the United States and South Dakota.

Joseph Babcock, Rapid City

