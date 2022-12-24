Letters to the editor, Dec. 24, 2022

Define election integrity

We see a friendly invitation to suspect crooked election officials changing mail voters’ address records, then changing them back to cover tracks after harvesting fresh blank ballots via failed mail delivery, to submit those ballots fraudulently.

One wonders: how criminals would gain election offices; why they would risk easily uncovered felonies; who thinks those digital shenanigans could remain untraceable; why anybody believes postal workers would remain silent about large numbers of suddenly undeliverable ballots; or why legitimate voters never receiving their ballots would ignore it.

While entertaining, this holds no more water than the real-life failed attempts to invalidate the 2020 election. There’s no evidence for any of it, despite that uncovering election fraud isn’t rocket science.

Election integrity doesn’t depend on the impossible standard of “proving a negative," changing believers’ belief in secret conspiracies. Integrity theater includes DeSantis’ Florida prosecuting 20 ex-felons who openly voted in their own names, they and their (unprosecuted) registrars legitimately confused by changing rules for ex-felon voting.

Lack of integrity includes gerrymandering, state legislators choosing voters by manipulating district maps. We could lose free, fair elections if the Supreme Court removes checks and balances on state legislatures in a current North Carolina gerrymandering case.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Reconsider tax policy

In 1999, I moved from South Dakota to Minnesota. I realized, after a divorce, I could not pay my property taxes, on a single income, without getting a second job. I made $40,000/year and lived in a $100,000 house in Brookings. I took a job in Minnesota making $60,000/year and bought a nicer home worth $180,000. To my shock, my taxes fell by approximately $1700/year by moving to Minnesota, even though I am making more money and living in a nicer home.

I did some research and discovered South Dakota, even though it does not have a state income tax, is one of the more “unfair” states for taxes, per the ITEP-Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. It is ranked 4th for most unfair state for taxes. Minnesota is ranked 47th. The biggest difference between MN and SD is that Minnesota taxes the rich and South Dakota does not. When you tax the rich, the middle class and poor have more money, and are less reliant on the government for help.

This Christmas season, please consider taxing the rich, so that our poor and middle class, are not forced into second jobs to make ends meet.

Mary Ebert, Kilkenny, Minn.

A stain on marriage

Although its origin is uncertain, it’s been said that “you can’t legislate morality." If that is true, then looking at it in reverse, you can’t or shouldn’t be able to un-legislate it either.

The Same Sex Marriage Act just signed into law did just that. A line long held between moral and immoral consensual sex has just been torn. What line of separation can now be drawn that can’t be crossed and have any strength? Sodomy has just been granted solemn sanction that, like a god, the rest of society must now bow down to.

Marriage, like a priceless original work of art, something held sacred, has just been trowelled over by the leadership in both houses managing the smear job. Like angels fallen from grace, to get it done, they needed to bring down a majority from both chambers to complete the makeover.

Marriage now covered with an indelible stain that, like it or not, we’re all tinted. Like partaking of forbidden fruit, it has been put upon humankind what amounts to a second original sin that cries out for atonement.

The restoration Artisan has little left to work with. A flood couldn’t do it, Sodom and Gomorrah hasn’t turned many heads. Pestilence, disease, natural disasters, war even, isn’t turning on any lights.

Famine — so far most of us aren’t starving to death but the thought of having to live with the vomit that has been puked upon us is not very appealing.

Matthew Schmidt, Summerset

Hold landlords accountable

It can be a difficult time for renters right now, especially in an area where landlords are not held accountable for horrific living conditions that they subject their tenants to.

I have been living in the same house for about seven years now – and I have not had adequate heat for the last two winters. I have voiced my concerns and have sent pictures of the thermostat at 42 degrees Fahrenheit in the midst of winter (or lower) more times than I can count.

I run two space heaters and the oven 24/7 in the wintertime to try to stay warm and my gas and electric bill combined for a small house is over $500 a month for one person.

When I voiced this to my landlords last winter their response back was that “your rent is cheap so deal with it." This is what tenants have to deal with – the neglect is abuse as well as cruel all while they collect their monthly checks. I am always freezing and sick now.

Kristina Proietti, Rapid City

Rounds' wrong priorities

Here are three of the top issues concerning Americans — Inflation, immigration and crime.

Here are three things not addressed in Sen. Mike Rounds' recent weekly columns or news letters — Inflation, immigration and crime.

Looks like we have another "Do Nothing," overpaid senator in DC on our hands.

Great!

George Kruse, Rapid City