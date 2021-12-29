Letters to the editor, Dec. 29, 2021

Didn't we learn

I read with interest Governor Noem's desire to ban the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools. Didn't we learn from Nazi Germany that book banning and book-burning are not good ideas? Didn't we learn from the Communist Soviet Union that thought control is not a good idea? The best solution to ideas we do not agree with is to expose those ideas to sunlight. The bad ideas are destroyed by the sunlight and the good ideas live on. Why doesn't our governor want to risk good ideas living on?

Rod Lefholz, Rapid City

Pulling out all the stops

Suppose you just woke up from a 11-month coma. The first thing you watched on TV was excerpts from the January 6 unlawful insurrection trying to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.

Next you watch as Trump and Republicans attempt to deny it was violent (kind of like Trump's stance on Covid 19). They are pulling out all the stops to prevent the American people from finding out what was behind the scenes regarding the Trump involvement. If there is nothing to hide why are they trying to derail investigations. Republican Senators and Representatives have a short memory and want the whole thing swept under the rug and forgotten about.

Senators Rounds and Thune and Representative Johnson are siding with Trump not wanting investigations. I was hoping these guys were patriotic Americans first and Trump Republicans second. Trump's agenda and apparently these three politicians is not about making America great again (give me a break) but about serving the selfish, self-serving Trump. I say continuing to reelect these guys is bad for the United States and South Dakota.

Joseph Babcock, Rapid City

Selective complaints

Interesting that many of the folks who complain about wealth/income inequality imply the United States dominates the category. However, the World Bank's 2021 report of estimates of each county's wealth/income equality disagrees with that implication.

Using the Gini Index, which measures the extent to which wealth/income are distributed, the United States came in 4th amongst countries with the most unequal wealth/income distribution. The Netherlands was 1st, Russia was 2nd and Sweden was 3rd. Further, the countries with the most equal wealth/income distribution are Ukraine 1st, Slovenia 2nd, Norway 3rd and the Slavic Republic 4th. The top 4 countries with the most equal income only distribution are South Africa 1st, Namibia 2nd, Haiti 3rd and Botswana 4th.

Wealth inequality for mankind probably began as soon as one individual assigned value to another individual's possession(s). Researchers in Indonesia unearthed dwelling and artifacts that were estimated to be 11,200 years old. They found a small percentage lived in lavish homes with abundant items compared to the rest of the population.

Income inequality probably began some 2,500 years ago when the first money was minted in 600bc by ancient Greece's Lydia King Alyattes in Western Asia Minor (now Turkey).

Perhaps greed is at play?

David Hall, Box Elder

Taking credit that isn't due

Looks like John Thune's Hypocrite Tour has begun. He was in Rapid City telling how wonderful getting broadband to all residents and how he had fought for many years to get to this end. Amazing, then, that he voted AGAINST the recently passed infrastructure bill that is going to provide this. What is not amazing is how hypocritical Thune is by trying to take credit for something he opposed. I'm sure this will not be the last time he, Rounds (not voting but opposed bill) or Johnson try to take credit when they all opposed this bill. Remember that when they try to tell you how much they wanted and fought for all the projects that are included in the bill.

Arlene Chamberlain, White River

Are vaccine mandates constitutional?

In this age of COVID-19 many talking-heads have attempted to declare vaccine mandates unconstitutional. I do not pretend to be a lawyer but my common sense tells me they are mistaken.

Local, state, and federal governments have established many mandates seemingly free of controversy including, but not limited to, traffic laws. Break the speed limit and you risk a ticket. Drive under the influence and you may well end up in a drunk tank.

Mandates exist to protect us from ourselves and others. Creating mandates is the responsibility of government.

It seems the court agrees, “On December 17, 2021, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Biden administration’s request to lift the stay issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in November on the OSHA ETS requiring private employers with at least 100 employees to implement vaccination or testing requirements for employees” (National Law Review, December 21, 2021).

I invite those who still question the constitutionality of mandates to fail to renew their license plates and then run a stoplight the next time you are followed by a police car.

Good luck explaining your position to the judge.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

A vegan new year?

With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year's resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan.

Yes, that.

A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals. and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like Chipotle, Burger King, Subway, and Taco Bell have rolled out plant-based options. Now McDonalds is hinting at a plant-based burger in 2022.

New plant-based companies, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, delicious plant-based meats, while meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development.

According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27% in the past year to $7 billion. Sales of plant-based cheeses, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate and plant-based milks now account for 35% of the milk market.

A vegan New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation - just delicious, healthier options that are better for your health, the planet, and the animals.

Randall Coit, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0