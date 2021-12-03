Letters to the editor, Dec. 3, 2021

How not to help with inflation

The Biden administration claims to be pulling every possible lever to combat inflation to help the American people. However it seems they are pulling the wrong levers! In the midst of surging fuel prices for oil and natural gas Biden's administration has recommended actually raising rates it charges companies to drill for oil on federal lands. (They already take 12% of profits in order to drill!)

The Country has also faced a lumber shortage for most of 2021, helping to drive up the price of both single family homes and apartment living. In the midst of this critical inflationary environment the Biden administration has doubled the tariff on Canadian Softwood Lumber from 8.99% to 17.9% These softwoods are the backbone of light construction and this doubling of the tariff will only make our housing more expensive.

So while Biden claims to 'feel your pain' in the midsts of cost of living increases, his actions reveal a different priority. Mr. Biden, please stop pulling the wrong levers. When even the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal is complaining about a Democratic administration, you know you've got it egregiously wrong!

Jason Johnston, Rapid City

Supporting the Police

I support the police for what they do for our nation and each as a whole. To keep supporting them we can have more appreciation for them by giving them more respect by just saying thank you for your hard work. That will make them feel great about what they're doing for us and have a feeling of satisfaction. So, every day police make decisions that affect how we go about our day. I disagree that the police should be defunded because their job is to protect us each day from crime.

This is an issue in making decisions that will change our country for the better or the worse. The method of defunding our police will just make racial issues, and crime much worse because there will be no police officers to stop the violence that may occur. So, the method should be keeping our police funded to protect the citizens of the U.S., and so we can be a much safer society. So, I take the side of funding our police because people need to realize how important our police are to make sure we can be safe.

Tanner Wilcox, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0