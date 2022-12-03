Letters to the editor, Dec. 3, 2022

Social studies standards weaponized

The ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed social studies standards for South Dakota's K-12 is a reflection of the weaponizing of education as a political issue by mostly conservative politicians. This tactic began in the 1980s and has continued with varying degrees of intensity to the present. Gov. Noem's efforts to conflate her political ambitions with the larger educational needs of our state's children is another example of these efforts.

Last week East River teachers brought attention to this issue through their public demonstrations. They sought to remind us that the historical process for review of state standards in any curricular area involves participation from the people who actually teach to these standards. This has not been the case with the bungling we've all seen in the current review of the social studies curriculum.

The reason for this is plain for all to see: the governor seeks to interject national politics into every classroom in our state by disrespecting teachers. This is contrary to the basic tenets of K-12 schooling in the United States which is that teacher input and local control is preferable. While it is certainly for the state departments of education to oversee the development of standards this is not something that should be a “top-down” process dictated by those with little educational knowledge or experience.

The review of South Dakota social studies standards should be returned to the Department of Education without interference from the Governor's Office. The review committee should be comprised of practicing South Dakota K-12 educators as well as members of the department and South Dakota universities. There should not be any out-of-state members other than through a consultative arrangement.

Let's get the political meddling out of the state curriculum review.

Brad Norcross, Rapid City

Where is the outrage?

In America, and our state of SD, where is the outrage over seven mass killings (22 dead-44 wounded in a week in our country)? Has the NRA and its sycophants in the GOP got everyone afraid to say that "enough is enough?"

Firearms that fire so many rounds per second in the hands of "crazies" is not protected by the Second Amendment, no more than shouting "Fire" (First Amendment) in a movie theater is.

The Republican (of course) governor's first comments of latest massacre in Virginia was "Thoughts and Prayers," and "Now isn't the time for talk of action against these crimes - when they're investigating." A big money contributor of his election was the NRA.

I ask my many Republican friends, "When is the time to address this growing cancer in our country?" I hold arms myself, not afraid to use them, been trained in their use by the world's biggest military (US Army) and am anxiously waiting for a Republican to come forward with the guts to advocate gun control that will correct this cancer.

And, I see absolutely no need for a "State of the Art" shooting range in Meade County. None.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

EV plan is good

The recent approval of South Dakota’s Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Plan is good news for statewide efforts to transition to clean, renewable energy and related technologies that will help reduce emissions. I’m glad to see South Dakota taking EV adoption into the fast lane, so to speak.

South Dakota’s EV plan will be supported by over $10 million of investments made possible through last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law, as part of the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The goal is to create a network of EV chargers throughout the state and across the country in an effort to make EV use more practical, reliable, and affordable.

Rapid City is well-positioned to be a major charging hub because of Interstate 90 and our tourism industry.

Aside from building out our EV charging network, the infrastructure law will generate economic activity across all sectors, particularly our energy sector. All of this helps support South Dakota’s all-of-the-above approach to energy, which Governor Kristi Noem has repeatedly prioritized throughout her administration.

I’m grateful to the Governor and to South Dakota’s leaders in Washington for helping support and advance smart energy policy that keeps our state moving forward.

Chrissy Stoltenberg, Aberdeen

Non-affordable housing

Hello, I am a high school student, and I am concerned with the prices rising on homes, and everyday expenses. I fully understand that inflation is among us, but the situation that it puts students, and lower-class working families in is dangerous.

I see a lot of people, both students and workers, struggling with homelessness. In the past, I was homeless due to the high rent prices. I do not understand how the city can avoid such a significant issue, and I can only assume that they are allowing the real estate industry to prioritize money over their fellow citizens.

Being a full-time student and working to keep a roof over my family’s heads is exceedingly difficult. So, I was hoping to help draw attention to this issue. I believe putting regulations on property development companies to cap rent would be beneficial for most people in the lower class. Even though there may be low-income housing available in the in the city, the conditions of the homes are unsuitable for most families. I suggest using a new tax targeted at large corporations to help fund new affordable housing would be helpful.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Harley Paul, Rapid City