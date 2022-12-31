Letters to the editor, Dec. 31, 2022

Lessons from COVID

There’s holiday cheer but also caution in a Nov. 27 Journal article reporting that per statistical analysis of known COVID cases, estimating real case numbers from confirmed diagnoses, the disease looks more endemic than epidemic. The researchers estimate only 6% of living Americans haven’t been infected, many 2022 omicron cases with few or no symptoms, given a milder virus, immunity from prior infections, and vaccination.

Even here, over 80% of us have had at least one vaccine dose. Of the 368 known Pennington COVID deaths over 3 years, we lost “only” 22 in the past 6 months. As we acclimate to COVID, and reacquaint with flu and RSV, have we learned good lessons? How will people respond to the next grave infectious public emergency?

Will we be like the barefaced couples whose merry encounter I witnessed during first wave, before vaccine, yukking it up between coughs in the supermarket dairy section, or will we be like the masked and distanced shoppers with whom they exchanged defiant glares?

With good fortune, people will fight the next epidemic motivated by biologic reality, with intention to protect health, for themselves and others, not motivated by political allegiance or intention to own the libs.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Zelenskyy, Cheney are heroes

On Dec. 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited our president and addressed a joint session of Congress. Zelenskyy is Time magazine’s Person of the Year for valiantly protecting Ukraine’s democracy from Vladimir Putin’s aggression, risking his career and life to preserve Ukrainian democracy.

Here, we have such a hero in every respect, save life threatening, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney, like Zelenskyy, risked her career by resisting aggression against democracy.

Putin’s aggression to destroy Ukrainian democracy is with tanks and missiles, killing thousands, while Trump attacks with lies and misinformation — sowing mistrust in our electoral process and the peaceful transition of power. Zelenskyy’s heroic stand remains in the balance, Ms. Cheney’s stand ended with the loss of her re-election and current career at the hands of Wyoming voters.

These voters did not consider Ms. Cheney’s record but rather supported Trump’s aggression by supporting his deceptions. As a former 25-year Wyoming resident, I never voted for Ms. Cheney, as she was far too conservative, but I do agree that her record faithfully reflected Wyoming political views.

When Putin is overthrown and Trump is in jail, both Zelenskyy and Ms. Cheney will be revered and remembered as true heroes of democracy.

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

Anti-liberalism

With all the negative waves coming from the so called "right" (religious and otherwise), I can't help wondering where their hearts are really at. Perhaps because they backed Trump and lost, they feel somewhat disillusioned with America itself. Well, "get over it."

We are a free country and most of us are not willing to overthrow our democracy in favor of a system that caters to the belief that others are wrong just because they won't subscribe to our way of thinking. If it's "my way or the highway," then perhaps your way is not strong enough to stand up under the pressure of political scrutiny that comes from having a free country.

Evangelicals (both Catholic and Protestant) have enjoyed a tax free status because they are supposed to be "apolitical." Well, they aren't. I think they are a bit spoiled in their standing of "separation of church and state" because they now openly back the GOP. Liberalism is looked on as bad while authoritarianism seems to be practiced daily.

The hippy concept of "love" was co-opted by drugs and the Christian concept of "love" is co-opted by money and power. Wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross is not found in "the more excellent way" of 1 Corinthians 12 (last verse) and (all of) 13, it's the Love chapter.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Drag shows and minors

I fully support Rep. Chris Karr's, and his fellow Republican lawmakers, efforts to "ban minors from attending drag shows." Nothing piques curiosity like a "ban."

While lawmakers squander their time (aka-taxpayer money) on such small-minded pursuits, future drag shows will surely stand to benefit from the curiosity the proposed ban would generate among minors.

"Cheers" to young people for thoroughly enjoying doing whatever it is adults "ban" them from. Lawmakers, LGBTQ+ supporters, drag show promoters, and young people... keep up the good work. You are all an important part of moving society upward and onward.

Josh Ellis, Rapid City

Reassessing GOP priorities

After the fumbling of the midterm election, you would hope that Republican "leadership" would wake up and re-think their strategy.

Instead, both our senators and a handful of others including McConnell voted with the Democrats on the $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill. While funding the military is necessary, this bill is massively inflationary, is packed with special interest pork, will further expand the bloated government we all deal with, will inhibit the House's ability to control spending next year, and will mean taxpayers will be paying for the Democrat's vote buying for decades into the future.

If you do the same thing over and over — don't expect a different result. We need different leadership at the RNC and in the Senate.

Until then, expect to lose more elections.

Larry Pillard, Custer