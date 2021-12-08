Letters to the editor, Dec. 8, 2021

Sanity must return

There is way too much emphasis on prejudicial negative thinking when it comes to; gun rights, religious freedoms and social intercourse in general. We only seem to have conversations about gun use just after another horrible episode (happens regularly) which allows the conversation to be overwhelmingly influenced by biased agenda instead of level headed thinking. Obviously, this is a huge problem for our "original rights" as U.S. citizens.

There is a compromise between safety and "bearing arms" but we never address the possibility because partisan lineups need to make sure the other does not infringe on their political stance (it's a "money maker" for both campaigns). The governing logic is absent. The U.S. seems to have lost the ability to properly accomplish the seating of a "governing" body. We really are in trouble here. It seems there are no real patriots like the founding fathers who found the "for the best" compromise with their counterparts.

Sanity has taken a backseat to the almighty dollar. Sadly ,the church world cannot fix this problem as it relinquished it's "separate" power(to "commerce") long hence. We should understand that Caesar and Christ are not in the same objective reality so it's completely up to us to determine this ourselves as it was in 1776 .Can we?

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Time to address climate change

If we are going to do something about climate change, then it’s time for both parties to work together to get it done. We need bipartisan policies that will help us reduce carbon emissions, lessen the impact of climate change on South Dakota communities, and help accelerate the transition to clean energy. And we need them sooner rather than later.

Young conservatives are ready to take serious climate action—so it’s good to know that South Dakota is already leading when it comes to renewable energy development. In 2019 , wind energy capacity grew nearly twice as quickly as in any other state. Last year, we nearly tripled the number of turbines in our state, and wind power represented about a third of our total in-state energy generation. And hydroelectric dams produce even more power than that.

We need policies that will enable us to continue building on this momentum, and that is going to require more bipartisan discussions and compromises along the way. I hope we can count on Republican leaders at all levels of government to work together and across the aisle to help us advance clean energy and continue addressing climate change.

Maura Valburg, White River

Democracy is dead

I admire Rachel Maddow and Lawrene Odonnell for their courage and integrity in speaking the truth in a society saturated with lies, but they, their guests and the few other heroic commentators like them have a fatal flaw. They still think there is a chance to save American democracy.

They continue to broadcast facts in hopes that will change the inevitable.

Democracy is dead.

The Republican party has seen to that and there is nothing the good guys can do about it. What they should begin to talk about now is how to best live our lives under fascism. There must be some brilliant people out there with ideas on that subject. They should be given platforms to express those views on national TV immediately because we only have a few years left before all freedom loving voices are silenced forever.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

