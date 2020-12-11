Letters to the editor, December 11, 2020

A mask is not a big ask

Thank you Mayor Allender for trying to pass a measure that would emphasize the contagious aspect of the Coronavirus and the importance of slowing down the spread. Your heart was in the right place. All is not lost though. Just because there is no mandate does not mean we cannot take it upon ourselves to wear masks in public buildings. It’s a simple matter of using our brains and common sense. Why do hospital workers wear masks? If only hand washing prevented the spread of respiratory illnesses, I’m sure the thousands of nurses across the country would gladly ditch the face masks, safety glasses and face shields they’ve been wearing for the past 10 months. If I were a business owner, I would not need a mask mandate to tell me to protect my employees and my patrons. Perhaps we should all pretend that we are working in hospitals and take the necessary precautions to prevent getting sick.