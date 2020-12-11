Letters to the editor, December 11, 2020
A mask is not a big ask
Thank you Mayor Allender for trying to pass a measure that would emphasize the contagious aspect of the Coronavirus and the importance of slowing down the spread. Your heart was in the right place. All is not lost though. Just because there is no mandate does not mean we cannot take it upon ourselves to wear masks in public buildings. It’s a simple matter of using our brains and common sense. Why do hospital workers wear masks? If only hand washing prevented the spread of respiratory illnesses, I’m sure the thousands of nurses across the country would gladly ditch the face masks, safety glasses and face shields they’ve been wearing for the past 10 months. If I were a business owner, I would not need a mask mandate to tell me to protect my employees and my patrons. Perhaps we should all pretend that we are working in hospitals and take the necessary precautions to prevent getting sick.
A mask is not a big ask.
Juliana Hunt, Rapid City
Mayor Allender got it right
You nailed it, Mayor Allender, in your letter. It's so sad to see what has become of America. Is this really what Make America Great Again was hoping for...to lose our ability to reason in our own minds what is the right thing to do...to run like a herd towards a cliff when less empathetic voices tell us to do so?
Medical doctors take an oath to do no harm, and they're pleading with us to wear masks to save lives. Whose opinion matters more than theirs during a pandemic? As we approach Christmas, let's let peace rule in our hearts by turning off the divisive political noise and start listening to that still, quiet voice in our own hearts that calls us to remember who we are in God's eyes -- people who are called to agape love, that is, to do sacrificial deeds for others...like wearing masks, maybe?
Sandy Schneider-Troy, Rapid City
Keep trying
Dear Mayor Allender,
I shake my head in sadness at the division in our state and country regarding safe practices in a pandemic.
Thank you for trying to get a mask mandate.
There are many people to blame. Trump's narcissism and stupidity downplayed the severity of the covid 19 pandemic. He tried to be Dr. Wannabe and immediately gave the wrong messages and most Republican, federal leadership was silent (in fear of his Twitter wrath and potential loss of paychecks,etc.) .which has empowered the far right to behave like spoiled brats.
It's actually worse than that, as social media allows for anonymous threats, and insults and dangerous hate.
What happened to civil discourse?. I was forced to watch Fox TV for three days (all day and until 10 at night) as I was a caregiver to a person who is a Fox addict. I could not believe all of the snide, angry, inaccurate insults and information being spewed out (and believed by millions of people).
Anyway...it's hard to be a well-intentioned leader of a small city. It's damned if you do and damned if you don't.
I know you and the City Council are (for the most part) mature people....so hang in there. Masks should be mandated for employees and customers for ALL indoor services. Keep trying.
You may even save the life of a non-compliant griper.
P.S. The Christmas lights in the parks look beautiful. Thank you to all of the people make this possible.
Mary Jo Farrington, Rapid City
It's time for sunshine
OK, South Dakota Governor Noem and law enforcement: It's time now for the sun to shine on the killing of a citizen by the States Attorney General! 120 days ago on Sept. 20, 2021 he was "distracted" while driving and hit a man legally walking on the side of the highway-carrying a light! His body was discovered about ten hours later but not offered to his cousins for identification until 20 some hours later-despite their early inquiries. Meanwhile, our AG was tested for alcohol/drugs but not until afternoon the following day! The investigation length really seems to be so long in order for people to become further distracted by Covid, election and time. Noem says it's in the States Attorneys investigating the case to offer us further info. Are they waiting until the Electoral College votes in Congress on Dec. 14th-saving Ravnsborg because he is a Republican elector? Is the Republican party so scared of making the Republican name in South Dakota look bad? Let's have it, prosecutors-do your jobs well, but quickly. "Investigations" needn't take this long!
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
We need to work together
My name is Nicole. I am 27 years old. I was born in Rapid City and was raised on a ranch in Box Elder. I have always suffered from chronic illness. I struggle daily and do not work, but have a husband that loves and supports me. I worry about me and my family getting COVID. People are not being told to stay home when exposed. They are told to continue working unless they are sick even though some people are asymptomatic. The hospital situation seems to be getting worse. I still believe we need help. Even just a resolution.
This last year has opened my eyes. I am an empath. I care for everyone and can no longer pick political sides. It hurts me to see our community divided over something simple. Caring about everyone's well-being. The military works hard to protect us, so why can’t citizens do the same? I have sent this letter to the council members and mayor. I believe they are doing their best and are having a tough time. I hope something can be done to help our current situation. We all need to work together as a community to get past this.
Nicole Bockwoldt, Rapid City
