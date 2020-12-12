Letters to the editor, December 12, 2020

No mask, no business

Any business not requiring a mask for customers and employees, prioritizing making money rather than the health of the people does not deserve any customers. As of today, I will not enter any building or business that does not require a mask. If you are around people in public not wearing a mask you are endangering the health of others. Our city council has not passed a mandate requiring wearing a mask in our city...simply because many are in businesses. Citizens need to take it upon themselves to wear a mask and not patronize businesses that do not care about you and me. Mitchell South Dakota city council has set an example and significantly reversed the covid situation in their city. Since our city council won't do something, it is up to us. No Mask, No Money, No Customers.

The center can hold

Can we get along well enough to have a republic? Some think “radical socialist Democrats” is not just a silly smear. Republicans made a transparent man-child leader, remaining loyal as he baselessly pouts “not fair, you cheated”, as he selfishly attacks democracy. Though our evangelical-supported president lives a life the opposite of the Beatitudes, day to day life with neighbors brings hope. Most believe access to healthcare should not be dictated by cash or ability to carry debt. Most feel companies should not be allowed to trash air, water or land for profit. Regardless that a few think defunding police is a great idea, almost everybody assumes our laws protect us, when working as intended. Although a few believe national defense should shrink to border patrol, most think we can do better promoting a global order deterring major wars, containing conflicts that do occur, providing for peaceful trade and migration. Strict libertarians may be ok with economic boom and crash cycles as seen 100 years ago. Most of us prefer government to smooth out cycles. Some reflexively slap “job-killing” in front of “regulations.” Most understand it’s “people-killing” to deregulate food, drugs, healthcare, aviation, or civil engineering. The center can hold.