Letters to the editor, December 12, 2020

Letters to the editor, December 11, 2020
Where is the evidence?
I was appalled to learn that South Dakota has joined a lawsuit filed by Texas that asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block four states from voting in the December 14 Electoral College. I would like to see the evidence that "thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens" have arrived in the office of South Dakota's Attorney General. In my view this is yet another attempt to set aside the results of an election in which there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The action of Attorney General Ravnsborg infuriates me.
Sincerely,
Genevieve M. Newell, Rapid City
Respectfully disagree
I respectfully disagree with Mayor Allender and suggest others do as well.
He recently criticized individuals for thinking for themselves and actually doing their own research; that is the definition of an elitist.
You have to look no further than Medical Professionals (e.g Senator Rand Paul ) that dispute the adopted science we’re told not to look into for ourselves.
If the current protocols for protection are satisfactory, why give the experts ( ie health care workers) the shots first? Mind you I agree with doing that because it’s right. One could argue though, give the shots to the most vulnerable first and the Heathcare workers won’t be exposed treating them!
I am personally insulted that the Mayor morally equates motivated citizens to rioters and thugs; he’s afraid of the later and prefers to put the former in their place.
Please forward to the Mayor’s office for a response; I haven’t seen many opposing statements to your coverage.
Ronald Smith, Rapid City
Dangerous to our republic
South Dakota congressional officers are a charade as described by John Tsitrian of the South Dakota Standard. If not a charade then call them a joke, but it is dangerous to our Republic.
Not only is Trump's presidency finished, so is he. It behooves me the lack of guts by the Republican Party of South Dakota and the nation.
I would suggest that all of you who work in these governmental offices should all resign immediately and show some guts as real patriots not phonies.
I might add the Governor Noem employees do the same. I might add that if fascism comes to the United States it will come carrying a cross and wrapped in a flag.
Yours for the republic,
Marvin Kammerer, Rapid City
Thank you council members
I was once given this sage advice when faced with a dilemma: "You will be able to tell what the right thing to do is; it's usually the hard thing to do and the thing you'll be most criticized for."
Thank you to the Council members who did the right thing by tabling Ordinance 6454.
I have personally received social media 'nastygrams' from sycophants of my two Ward 5 representatives, Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew. While unpleasant, they do not harm me in the way that blacklisting harms local businesses whose taxes support this city - that's a form of oppression. Both of my representatives gleefully participated in mocking and shaming their constituents exercising their constitutional rights - that is gross partiality. The act of linking a social media hit list page to the 'Visit Rapid City' page was an abuse of office, that's malfeasance, not to mention behavior unbecoming of an elected official. There should be a steep price paid for targeting any business for destruction.
The City Council recently took swift action to remove Ward 1 Alderwoman Lisa Modrick when her wrongdoing was publicly exposed. I encourage the Council to consider similar action in this case.
Tonchi Weaver, Rapid City
Taking away votes
The New Republican Policy. If the voters don't give you what you want then take away their votes. Simple solution to power hungry and ant-voter Republicans who hate voters when voters vote for things they don't like, like Biden winning and legal pot. Voters have one good solution to make sure their vote counts, never vote for a Republican.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
No mask, no business
Any business not requiring a mask for customers and employees, prioritizing making money rather than the health of the people does not deserve any customers. As of today, I will not enter any building or business that does not require a mask. If you are around people in public not wearing a mask you are endangering the health of others. Our city council has not passed a mandate requiring wearing a mask in our city...simply because many are in businesses. Citizens need to take it upon themselves to wear a mask and not patronize businesses that do not care about you and me. Mitchell South Dakota city council has set an example and significantly reversed the covid situation in their city. Since our city council won't do something, it is up to us. No Mask, No Money, No Customers.
Allen McPherson, Rapid City
The center can hold
Can we get along well enough to have a republic? Some think “radical socialist Democrats” is not just a silly smear. Republicans made a transparent man-child leader, remaining loyal as he baselessly pouts “not fair, you cheated”, as he selfishly attacks democracy. Though our evangelical-supported president lives a life the opposite of the Beatitudes, day to day life with neighbors brings hope. Most believe access to healthcare should not be dictated by cash or ability to carry debt. Most feel companies should not be allowed to trash air, water or land for profit. Regardless that a few think defunding police is a great idea, almost everybody assumes our laws protect us, when working as intended. Although a few believe national defense should shrink to border patrol, most think we can do better promoting a global order deterring major wars, containing conflicts that do occur, providing for peaceful trade and migration. Strict libertarians may be ok with economic boom and crash cycles as seen 100 years ago. Most of us prefer government to smooth out cycles. Some reflexively slap “job-killing” in front of “regulations.” Most understand it’s “people-killing” to deregulate food, drugs, healthcare, aviation, or civil engineering. The center can hold.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Hypocrite
Governor Noem, you claim to be a champion of individual and state rights and advocate for less government involvement and outside interference in your state. However, you have no problem joining a baseless lawsuit to undermind the rights of millions of voters in sovereign states to which you have no connection. That is the definition of hypocrisy.
James Schuster, Narberth, PA
