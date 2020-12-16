Letters to the editor, December 16, 2020

So, here I am at 63 years old with my own entry to this sad growing club. I'm literally sick and tired and scared and angry. I know that anger is not a helpful emotion but, there it is. It didn't have to be this way. The mask wearers’ sacrifice is truly not large. When did we become such a selfish society? It's easy to blame our leadership and they are certainly culpable but, what about the individual and personal responsibility that these leaders tout? Patriotism and freedom have acquired troubling new meanings here in South Dakota. I believe this, above all else, is what leaves me in the emotional state that I'm in.

Rachel Lindvall, Rapid City

Thank you, Governor

This is a letter to thank, commend, and encourage Governor Kristi Noem to continue the exemplary job you've done for us South Dakotans.