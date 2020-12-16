Letters to the editor, December 16, 2020
Mayor has no memory?
I was wrong, I thought Mayor Allender had a memory. Mr. Allender contends that political divisiveness began with the election of Donald Trump. The mayor's selective memory does not go back to the divisiveness of the 1960s with riots in Los Angeles, Detroit, and many other cities. His memory won't even go back 6 years to the divisiveness in Ferguson, Missouri, or Baltimore.
Apparently Mayor Allender's feelings have been hurt over the disagreement on a requirement to wear COVID-19 face diapers in Rapid City.
He says "the shoe is on the other foot" and critics of virus related restrictions are seemingly equated on far left rioters who burn loot businesses. Mr. Allender believes a layperson should not be allowed to question scholars, scientists and educators. I did not realize that our mayor got a medical degree and became an infectious disease expert. If the mayor wants to heal political divisiveness he should stop comparing his critics to rioters and looters it's the wrong way to start.
Jim Stewart, Black Hawk
Sick and tired and angry too
This week, I've joined a group that no one wants to be a member of. I tested positive for Covid 19; even after scrupulous mask wearing and hand hygiene. I protected others who did not have the social conscience to reciprocate. The anti-maskers claim that wearing a mask inhibits their freedom. They say that I could just stay home and leave them free to roam maskless. Is their freedom so much more important than mine? The only places that I have gone where masks were not strictly worn were the grocery stores. Even when our stores required masks, these "freedom fighters" removed theirs once in the store. Truly a cowardly act!
So, here I am at 63 years old with my own entry to this sad growing club. I'm literally sick and tired and scared and angry. I know that anger is not a helpful emotion but, there it is. It didn't have to be this way. The mask wearers’ sacrifice is truly not large. When did we become such a selfish society? It's easy to blame our leadership and they are certainly culpable but, what about the individual and personal responsibility that these leaders tout? Patriotism and freedom have acquired troubling new meanings here in South Dakota. I believe this, above all else, is what leaves me in the emotional state that I'm in.
Rachel Lindvall, Rapid City
Thank you, Governor
This is a letter to thank, commend, and encourage Governor Kristi Noem to continue the exemplary job you've done for us South Dakotans.
Thank you for representing us around the country, especially recently at the National Finals Rodeo on horseback with the American Flag.You're foresighted message of freedom delivered South Dakota style is continuing to document in future growth in our state. Thank you, Gov. Noem, for rising alone the near daily ankle-biting anonymous COVID whiners in the Rapid City Journal Two Cents column. Thank you for resisting the tyrannical impulses that so many other governors have succumbed to buy instead treating us as adults to enjoy our God-given liberty. And perhaps most of all, Gov. Noem, thank you for giving strong support to President Trump as he busts through the election fraud Corruption to the 2nd term. Your leadership shames the appalling lethargy of RINOs around the country.
Ray M Greff, Rapid City
The election is over
Wait - wait - the Thursday Dec.10, Journal says South Dakota joins lawsuit to block electoral votes. What has happened to my state and the values I've held dear, that their parents and their parents taught their children. Basic right and wrong values - be honest, do not tell lies, do not call people names, the rules of the game of election prevail - honor that.
The past four years our president and Washington delegation are a disgrace and sharing no integrity.
The election is over. The American people voted and Joe Biden won. Stand up and acknowledge that.
Lois Howe, Rapid City
Lame duck
Our lame duck president has lost his marbles and is desperately trying to reclaim something that he should not have had in the first place
The prestigious office of being the most powerful single person in the world were too far beyond his puny experience and competence. But he reveled in the idolatry and false devotion. The perks of the office are enormous and he wants to regain that, by hook or crook. His latest attempt is to get 17 GOP Attorney General's to overturn the last election that emphatically stated "you're fired!"
In the 2016 election, he lost the general election by nearly 4 million votes, but, the electoral college overruled that popular vote and install him as a fake president.
Now our GOP Attorney General killed a pedestrian near Highmore one dark evening and claims he thought he hit a dear. The next day he went back to the accident scene and found a human body. It suspiciously sounds like the Bill Janklow incident when he killed a cyclist both went home overnight and was swept under the rug.
Fred D. Grinnell, Rapid City
Support the Salvation Army
On June 10, 1972 as I got off my roof of my house on Evergreen Drive across from the golf course, along with three of my neighbors who I threw on my roof the night before, to be safe from the flood waters.
I didn't know my future . The one thing that amazed me was that on the second day The Salvation Army came around with hot coffee, sandwiches and directions on where to get clothes. Every time I see a kettle outside a store I put in a dollar. I have been doing this since the flood of 1972. I watched the other day and so many people simply walked by the Salvation Army kettle.
Don't walk by, put some change or a dollar in as I know it would do a world of good. Like me you too might need help and I know from experience that the Salvation Army will be there when you need them the most.
Larry Van Boening, Rapid City
