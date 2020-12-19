Letters to the editor, December 19, 2020

Take our homeless population for example. They are genuine people with real struggles like every one of us. Practically, providing handouts seems like a helpful way of thinking. People are able to find jobs easier because of the easier access to resources, rather than be restricted in the poverty trap. But the goal is not just to provide resources it is to create relationships to support one another in growth for long-term success. Organizations such as Love Inc., Habitat for Humanity, and Fork Real could garner additional community support through these practical and ethical approaches. I would argue that the people of Rapid City need to come together to agree on ideological benefits for our homeless population to encourage long-term achievement, rather than handouts.