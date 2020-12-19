Letters to the editor, December 19, 2020
Insensitive names?
In Governor Noem’s December 9th budget address she mentioned new health care plans for state employees in FY’21; the plans should save the state money which they hope to reinvest in employee salaries. I’m not a health insurance expert so I will leave the analysis of these plans and their potential savings to others.
I am however an ally to the Lakota community, and was jolted when I looked at the new plans and discovered they are named after the presidents on Mt. Rushmore. The move was hopefully just an oversight, in an effort to avoid names that assign value to the different plans.
However, for Native employees of the state it may feel disenfranchising to choose a health plan named after this monument. As an advocate for inclusion, I can confirm that the names feel non-inclusive and border on antagonistic.
This year has provided our nation unprecedented opportunities for empathy and understanding. More than ever conversations about race and social inequity have been at the forefront. I hope the Bureau of Human Resources – those charged with safeguarding the wellbeing of employees – can pivot to a naming scheme that maintains South Dakota pride but doesn’t alienate some employees.
Emily Berry, Rapid City
Keep our city safer
Since Covid-19 hit Rapid City, crime rates and thefts increased greatly. Criminals are becoming bolder, stealing items such as cars, household items, and propane tanks. With our police force tired, saturated with calls, and lacking the manpower to enforce throughout the city, it’s time for the city to step in and help our policemen.
Many ways exist to reach the same end goal: reducing crime rates. However, the means of accomplishing that end goal vary in effectiveness. Basing a decision off an end goal can result in a corrupt way of achieving that goal. By focusing on the means, we reach a conclusion that meets the end goal in a moral and correct fashion. Throwing money at the police department may help for a small duration, but funds run out and become ineffective. Increased city-wide education about neighborhood safety and crime watch has proven to decrease crime in practicing neighborhoods. An increase in accountability and surveillance gives the manpower needed with the resources to decrease crime rates. The end goal remains the same, using an effective means of accomplishing that goal.
Implementing neighborhood watch education opportunities will keep our city safer, giving aid to our police
Victoria Allstiel, Rapid City
Thank you, Governor Noem
This is a letter to thank, commend, and encourage Governor Kristi Noem to continue the exemplary job you've done for us South Dakotans.
Thank you for representing us around the country, especially recently at the National Finals Rodeo on horseback with the American Flag. You're farsighted message of freedom delivered South Dakota style is contributing to current and future growth in our state.
Thank you, Gov. Noem, for rising above the near daily ankle-biting virtue signaling anonymous COVID whiners in the Rapid City Journal Two Cents column. Thank you for resisting the tyrannical impulses that so many other governors have succumbed to by instead treating us as adults to enjoy our God-given liberty. And perhaps most of all, Gov. Noem, thank you for giving strong support to President Trump as he bursts through the election fraud corruption to his second term. Your leadership shames the appalling lethargy of RINOs around the country.
Ray M. Greff, Rapid City
Go beyond handouts
Everyday political decisions, including homeless relief, often are decided based on “if” and “how” the government should intervene. Rather than analyzing these decisions in moral or ideological ways, people use aggression and practicality. Many times, people in city council hearings are asked to testify for a better grasp of the problem itself. Comprehension of the dilemma provides the pros and cons of the possible solutions . Pragmatic thinking is dangerous without moral rational especially concerning individuals.
Take our homeless population for example. They are genuine people with real struggles like every one of us. Practically, providing handouts seems like a helpful way of thinking. People are able to find jobs easier because of the easier access to resources, rather than be restricted in the poverty trap. But the goal is not just to provide resources it is to create relationships to support one another in growth for long-term success. Organizations such as Love Inc., Habitat for Humanity, and Fork Real could garner additional community support through these practical and ethical approaches. I would argue that the people of Rapid City need to come together to agree on ideological benefits for our homeless population to encourage long-term achievement, rather than handouts.
Taylor Maher, Rapid City
Republicans have gone missing
Being conservative means protecting the democracy, not making it a travesty and thing of ridicule.
Our Governor and now our Attorney General have included us South Dakotans in a thing of ridicule, in something I know most of us are not supporting. Joining Texas? In suing the key states Trump lost?
We may be a small state and known for our conservatism, but that does not make us stupid lackeys for those who are actually threatening our way of life. It’s a threat to our way of life to try and wipe out free and democratic votes.
Look at all the results. Republicans did fine. We didn’t turn out the Republicans. We turned out Trump.
Despite these efforts, we have a Trump-in-training who’s more interested in being out of state campaigning for herself while we’re dying here in record numbers.
And who’s now included us in the laughingstock of those who seem to be intent upon overturning our government and our way of life.
We must remember all of them well.
I remember a time when none of these people would have been welcomed in the Republican Party. A Republican Party that has gone missing.
John V. Carter, Sioux Falls
