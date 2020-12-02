Letters to the editor, December 2, 2020

I am writing to you today to bring forth an idea for the city I had a while ago. My family and I were climbing Skyline Dr on our bikes we thought it would be a good idea to put a bike rack on the trolley, since it already was a good source of transportation, and went to many desirable spots around Rapid city including Skyline Dr.

Rapid city has many great mountain biking spots and great city transportation, city bus trolley.Would it be possible to add a bike rack on the trolley? It would be very user friendly to park at canyon lake park or story book island and be able to use the bike path, or use the trolley to ride the established route Skyline Dr.

Secession over reconciliation

As I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to share time with family since the election and over Thanksgiving, my travels have included metro and rural Ohio, family in southern Illinois, fishing in Arkansas, a prayerful retreat to Oklahoma and even hunting pheasants in the allegedly scary Dakotas. It is not possible to unite the country. In my view, it is not even desirable. Millions of our citizens have irreconcilable beliefs regarding America and the proper role of government. A large group of Americans embrace the nanny state, big government solution to every challenge and willingly surrender personal freedoms for the delusion of collective health and security. An equally large group reject the tyranny of the administrative state of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats as the modern oppressor resembling that evil our founding patriots fought for independence from the hereditary monarchy. Peaceful secession may be the path forward for our citizens to divide America into regions and peoples who share common and unyielding values. Rather than seek the thin veneer of a mirage of common purpose, perhaps this is the time to have an honest conversation about how peaceful secession can benefit us all.