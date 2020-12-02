Letters to the editor, December 2, 2020
Mask wearing won't prevent disease
On November 21 this paper quoted Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, as follows: “Folks who wear masks universally get a very mild form of the disease (COVID-19) because they’re exposed to a smaller load of the contagion.”
So, mask wearing is not guaranteed to prevent COVID-19 disease. Have new treatments been developed?
The Wall Street Journal reports Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington director Dr. Christopher Murray and his colleagues found a drop in the national death rate largely due to improvements in treatment. Doctors now have a better understanding of how to approach the virus, eschewing mechanical ventilation, in favor of less invasive methods of oxygenation, incorporating anticlotting drugs, and the steroid dexamethasone.
Best-selling author Dr. Joseph Mercola reports on the MATH+ Protocol, developed by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group, on his website Mercola.com. The Eastern Virginia Medical School COVID Care for Clinicians website contains updates on the MATH+ Protocol.
Dr. David Brownstein, who has successfully treated over 100 COVID-19 patients with nebulized hydrogen peroxide, published a case paper about this treatment in the July 2020 issue of Science, Public Health Policy and The Law.
Gena Parkhurst, Rapid City
Who do you believe?
Last week there was a full page ad asking South Dakotans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID19 by wearing a mask, signed by many physicians in South Dakota. Physicians have as their mission to save lives and preserve health, and also have an interest in encouraging and protecting medical workers who assist with this mission.
Saturday there was an opinion on the op-ed page of the Journal written by a local politician apparently trying to “protect people from masks”, citing incorrect information that masks don’t work, that asking us to wear them interferes with our liberties (to die as we wish?), etc. The information cited by this politician appears to have been gleaned from social media, supported by those that think achieving herd immunity by getting as many people infected as possible would be preferable wearing a mask to prevent infection. For a disease like COVID19 that has significant mortality, encouraging infection to get herd immunity assumes that human lives are expendable.
Now, who do you believe? The majority of practicing physicians and health care workers who are on the front lines fighting for lives, or a politician who would apparently rather have more people die.
Sheila Hillberry, Rapid City
Adding bike racks
I am writing to you today to bring forth an idea for the city I had a while ago. My family and I were climbing Skyline Dr on our bikes we thought it would be a good idea to put a bike rack on the trolley, since it already was a good source of transportation, and went to many desirable spots around Rapid city including Skyline Dr.
Rapid city has many great mountain biking spots and great city transportation, city bus trolley.Would it be possible to add a bike rack on the trolley? It would be very user friendly to park at canyon lake park or story book island and be able to use the bike path, or use the trolley to ride the established route Skyline Dr.
Thanks for considering posting my idea to boost access to our great trail system at Skyline Dr.
Wyatt Brumbaugh, Rapid City
Secession over reconciliation
As I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to share time with family since the election and over Thanksgiving, my travels have included metro and rural Ohio, family in southern Illinois, fishing in Arkansas, a prayerful retreat to Oklahoma and even hunting pheasants in the allegedly scary Dakotas. It is not possible to unite the country. In my view, it is not even desirable. Millions of our citizens have irreconcilable beliefs regarding America and the proper role of government. A large group of Americans embrace the nanny state, big government solution to every challenge and willingly surrender personal freedoms for the delusion of collective health and security. An equally large group reject the tyranny of the administrative state of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats as the modern oppressor resembling that evil our founding patriots fought for independence from the hereditary monarchy. Peaceful secession may be the path forward for our citizens to divide America into regions and peoples who share common and unyielding values. Rather than seek the thin veneer of a mirage of common purpose, perhaps this is the time to have an honest conversation about how peaceful secession can benefit us all.
Jim Atkinson, Lewis Center, OH
Shop local this year
As we enter the holiday shopping season, I hope all Americans will pause for a moment and reflect on the potential results of the choices we make.
Unless a person has been completely disconnected from all incoming daily news, no matter the source, it's safe to say it's become abundantly clear that China does not mean us well.
Without exaggeration, I would need an entire page of this newspaper, in regular size print, to even begin to fully catalog the instances of China stealing, lying, and cheating in their dealings with us.
They are an economic threat and, intertwined with that, a military and national security threat as well.
Every dollar we spend on anything with a made in China label only enriches and encourages this anti-American behavior.
Please, in the coming weeks (and beyond) think twice when buying gifts of any kind.
Ideally, for our local economy, I recommend buying Rapid City made. Next, go for South Dakota made and, finally, USA made. After that, please just make sure it's not made in China.
With this simple, easy action plan, each of us can reduce this growing existential threat to future Americans, our democracy, and our very existence.
Jerry Munson, Rapid City
