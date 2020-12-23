Letters to the editor, December 23, 2020

Time to thump Thune?

Is it time for John Thune to get the “Shot Dog” treatment? My last letter aimed at Senator John Thune’s lack of willingness to represent anything other than his lobbyists and special interests.nothing changed. He now pops up once again proclaiming his disdain for the President overwhelmingly supported by the majority of Sen. Thune’s constituents. Sen. Thune, as Chief of Staff to Mitch McConnell says Trump’s challenge to a fraudulently stolen election will go down like a “Shot Dog.” When Sen. Thune speaks out it is never in support of anyone but himself, never for the Constitution or the oath he took. A soldier takes the same oath and could find himself or herself in combat while Sen. Thune only finds himself defending the Constitution writing endless farm Bills or voting for every bloated “Emergency” funding bill.

Sen. Thune is derelict in his duties to the country and constituents. Why support this man who has never supported President Trump and longs for “Normalcy” which means happy to be second place. I’m not worried about Democrats stealing my liberties and rights, I’m more worried about politicians like John Thune giving them away. It may be time to “Thump Thune in 2022.”

Larry McIntyre, Custer

