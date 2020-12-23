Letters to the editor, December 23, 2020
The list is helpful
I may be one of the few people in Rapid City who likes both Laura Armstrong and Tonchi Weaver. Laura's a dedicated public servant, elected twice to serve her area, who has worked tirelessly to move this community forward. Her colleagues selected her to serve as Council President. Tonchi is relentless, and we disagree on most issues, but I've found her to be an intelligent and honorable cohort on the issues where we agree.
The list of businesses that require masks is very helpful to tourists and other visitors who are frightened to come here, since we're currently the Covid capital of the world. Even if you find Laura Armstrong's efforts to keep us safe "condescending", which I don't, she's simply exercising her right to free speech. Another Council member works in a nursing home with a frightening Covid death toll, but opposed a mask ordinance and put out misinformation about the vaccine even while revealing that he had the virus. Between the two, I'll take my cues from Laura Armstrong.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
In support of Laura Armstrong
We write to show support and pride in the effort Laura Armstrong has made to provide South Dakotans with valuable information about mask requirements in Rapid City. There is clear evidence that wearing masks and practicing social distancing are very important if Rapid City and the South Dakota wants to keep its citizens safe from this devastating pandemic. It is truly sad, that rural South Dakota, with less than one million people and sparsely populated in terms of people per square mile, has one of the highest percentage rates of Covid 19 deaths per capita in the nation.
We try not to shop at businesses that do not require masks.
Laura Armstrong is not only a City Council Member and the current Chairperson of that governing body, but also a caring member of our society. She, like the rest of us, is entitled to her own views and the right to express it. That is what democracy is about. We are proud of her for expressing her views and using her position of leadership in our city to help prevent the further unnecessary spread of this devastating virus.
Gene and Pat Lebrun, Rapid City
Thank you for standing up
I am tired of a small group of people who are trying to express their opinion against masks in this town. They go to meetings without masks and refuse to wear them anywhere so the rest of the town can suffer.
I applaud Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew for standing up for the mask issue. We happen to live in a state where only the people who want their freedoms seem to get their way. Thus we all suffer and when the businesses downtown or at the malls complain, they can blame themselves for lack of business. They should have stood up loud and clear for a mask mandate for shoppers to come in. Since March I have not been shopping for anything but groceries and I can order many of those things also. Sometimes many suffer because of a few.
Judy Hannah, Rapid City
Time to thump Thune?
Is it time for John Thune to get the “Shot Dog” treatment? My last letter aimed at Senator John Thune’s lack of willingness to represent anything other than his lobbyists and special interests.nothing changed. He now pops up once again proclaiming his disdain for the President overwhelmingly supported by the majority of Sen. Thune’s constituents. Sen. Thune, as Chief of Staff to Mitch McConnell says Trump’s challenge to a fraudulently stolen election will go down like a “Shot Dog.” When Sen. Thune speaks out it is never in support of anyone but himself, never for the Constitution or the oath he took. A soldier takes the same oath and could find himself or herself in combat while Sen. Thune only finds himself defending the Constitution writing endless farm Bills or voting for every bloated “Emergency” funding bill.
Sen. Thune is derelict in his duties to the country and constituents. Why support this man who has never supported President Trump and longs for “Normalcy” which means happy to be second place. I’m not worried about Democrats stealing my liberties and rights, I’m more worried about politicians like John Thune giving them away. It may be time to “Thump Thune in 2022.”
Larry McIntyre, Custer
It wasn't always like this
There was a time when Democrats and Republicans weren't so far apart on issues that compromise couldn't be expected in the long run - A time when some Republicans, when faced with undeniable and substantial evidence, could be expected to make decisions based on that evidence - A time when even Republican senators occasionally put the good of the country above pressure from the most ignorant of their constituents. So how did they now become the subservient unquestioning slaves of a demigod who lies every time he opens his mouth, always put his own interests above all others, is blatantly corrupt, scorns our laws, willfully spreads disease, and is s doing, and will continue to do, everything he can to destroy American democracy? This is too complicated for a letter to the editor, but for those interested in pursuit of possible answers, perhaps a closer look at pre-WW2 Germany would shed some light on it.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
A missed opportunity
On Friday, Nick Tilsen, father of four, President and CEO of NDN Collective, faced a hearing on charges related to the July 3rd protests against the state's continued refusal to recognize that the Black Hills are stolen land in violation of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. As a citizen of Oglala Lakota Nation, and a nationally respected advocate for Indigenous rights, Mr. Tilsen and his fellow land defenders were well within his rights to protest the shameful injustice that "Mt. Rushmore" represents. Being met by violent aggression from law enforcement and the National Guard is not acceptable. The hearing was a missed opportunity for the state to end this targeted prosecution.
It's time for State's Attorney Mark Vargo to take justice seriously. Stop siding with armed aggressors who have might but not right. Drop the charges.
Andreas Hipple, Saint Paul, Minn.