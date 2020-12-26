Letters to the editor, December 26, 2020

In support of Armstrong

I am in full support of Laura Armstrong and the Facebook page and here's why and feel free to share my story. I am a single mom and I have bronchiectasis along with other health issues. I also have an 84 year old mom that lives with me with lung cancer. I get really sick when I just get a cold because of the pockets in my lungs just waiting for a virus to come calling. If I get COVID or mom we would probably not be one of the lucky ones. So I have to know where to go that is safe to shop at and where it's not. They choose to not wish to mandate a mask policy in their stores that is their right, but it is also my right to not shop there. I get sick, I am pretty positive none of the anti masker freedom people are going to step up and pay my mortgage or support my son or take care of my mom if I die. So you know what? I have a freedom and a right to know where to shop that values me as a customer and values my safety. I have a right to shop where I feel safe and that FB page gives me info so I can make an informed decision on my household. They don't like it that their company was mentioned? Then they should clean up their act. My life is more important to me than the fact that they don't like being mentioned on a FB page. Well guess what I can also go on their public page and state the same thing than on the private chat page.