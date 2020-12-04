Letters to the editor, December 4, 2020
No ordinance at all
One of Monday's Journal headlines read: "Council OKs watered-down mask ordinance." I believe our mayor & city council members have just turned the terms "mask mandate" & "mask ordinance" into oxymorons. A watered down ordinance is no ordinance at all. In the midst of the highest recorded COVID numbers in the nation & our state, and ignoring the scientific data presented to us on a daily basis, our city officials have failed us again. They have said to our doctors, nurses and all other health care workers, "We don't care that you have worked around the clock for days and months without respite - witnessing heartache, tragedy and death resulting from this awful pandemic. However, please still be at your posts should any of us contract this virus and need you." To our mayor and city council members I say, "Please put the words 'public servant' back into your job descriptions, because right now you are not serving the Rapid City citizenry well."
Marge Argetsinger, Rapid City
An ordinance with no teeth
The City Council not only "watered down" the mask ordinance, they gutted it and made it harmful. More people will now not wear masks because of the Council's decision.
The CDC states, "It is even more important to wear a mask when you are unable to stay 6 feet apart from others. Now the Council says it's okay to "not" wear a mask in public indoor places where 6 feet of space was not possible.Crazy!
It's most important to mask up when you can't stay 6 feet apart like Walmart and other stores etc. City Attorney Joel Landeen said," I find it interesting we're writing an ordinance that has no teeth whatsoever to it..."
More people will get sick and some more will die because of the Council's misguided mask ordinance. Couldn't they have even googled the CDC and gotten their policy on wearing masks?
I am not an epidemiologist, but I have extensively researched the pandemic, and I know we'll have a tremendous spike because of Thanksgiving travel. Our group celebrations will cause a spike, and we need to wear masks now more than ever.
Robert J. Ackerman, Rapid City
Be thankful, stay vigilant
As Christmas approaches, many good people will be thinking about what we can be thankful for in these troubled times.
First, the obvious: The most evil man on the planet has been overwhelmingly defeated. He lost by 74 in the electoral college and by over 8 million in the popular vote. And for the first time in four years, come January 20, we'll have an honest, decent caring man in the White House for a change.
Covid 19 is coming on stronger as winter settles in but we'll soon have a federal government trying to do something about it rather than promoting its spread like the current incompetents continue to do. Those of us who are still relatively healthy, have enough to eat and a warm place to sleep can be thankful for that. The future looks promising for now but there are those trying to make it ugly again.
As the last four years have shown us, all that we can be thankful for can be very tentative. We must remain vigilant.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Masks make a difference
The issue of wearing a mask in the battle against Covid-19 is not a political issue. It is not a constitutional issue.
It is a health issue!
In a war we use all we have to win. We don’t withhold one good weapon because it isn’t perfect. We use it! It helps!
The best advice we have from those who know the most about Covid-19 is that masks do make a difference! Let’s listen to and follow them. We are not giving up our “rights” because we are being told it is a must. We are just facing the reality that we all must do the most we can!
Let’s stop fighting about mask and start fighting with masks!
Larry Dahlstrom
A former supporter
This letter is addressed to Sen John Thune. As a South Dakota voter, I continue to be disappointed in you for your lack of support for our President. You were identified as a senator that has spite for President Trump and you confirmed this by your lack of rebuttal or response to this article. I am also dismayed by your silence regarding voter irregularities... again silence from John Thune. Seems to me that as the third highest ranking republican representing a solidly republican state, you should support a republican president, not stand like a corpse I the background at every available photo opp. To say I am disappointed in you is an understatement, South Dakota deserves better. Count me as a former Thune supporter as I will actively support anyone who runs against you in 2022 - Sen Thune, do you recall how Tom Daschle (while serving in a much more powerful position) was rejected by South Dakota voters?
Steve Leither, Rapid City
Please wear a mask
We are being ravaged by Covid-19, both in our state and in Pennington County. We lost 425 residents in our state between February and October, while in the last month alone 521 of our friends and neighbors have died. This is likely to continue if we don’t join together and do all we can to stop it.
The average person will sneeze 4 times each day and each time they will release over 40,000 droplets into the air around them. Wearing a mask when out in public will reduce that number considerably so wearing a mask can make a difference.
No mandate or city ordinance can force people to wear a mask, but I want to appeal to everyone’s sense of decency.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you! The “Golden Rule”, lets do the right thing and do our part to save a life, it could be someone you love…
Please wear a mask over these next couple of months and together we will beat back this virus.
Vance Turman, Rapid City
Comparison
I wish to bring to your attention disturbing statistics regarding the Coronavirus in a comparison between the province of Nova Scotia, Canada (pop. 979,351) and the state of South Dakota, USA (pop. 884,659). As of December 1, Nova Scotia’s total number of Covid cases to date were 1,315 and South Dakota’s cases to date were 80,912. Also, as of December 1, Nova Scotia had a total of 65 deaths; South Dakota had a total of 948 deaths to date. I note that N.S. mandated wearing of masks on July 31, 2020. Statistics from Worldometer. Very sad and most likely a lot of needless suffering.
Jean Donovan, Sydney, NS
