Letters to the editor, December 4, 2020

No ordinance at all

One of Monday's Journal headlines read: "Council OKs watered-down mask ordinance." I believe our mayor & city council members have just turned the terms "mask mandate" & "mask ordinance" into oxymorons. A watered down ordinance is no ordinance at all. In the midst of the highest recorded COVID numbers in the nation & our state, and ignoring the scientific data presented to us on a daily basis, our city officials have failed us again. They have said to our doctors, nurses and all other health care workers, "We don't care that you have worked around the clock for days and months without respite - witnessing heartache, tragedy and death resulting from this awful pandemic. However, please still be at your posts should any of us contract this virus and need you." To our mayor and city council members I say, "Please put the words 'public servant' back into your job descriptions, because right now you are not serving the Rapid City citizenry well."