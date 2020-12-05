Letters to the editor, December 5, 2020
Comparison
I wish to bring to your attention disturbing statistics regarding the Coronavirus in a comparison between the province of Nova Scotia, Canada (pop. 979,351) and the state of South Dakota, USA (pop. 884,659). As of December 1, Nova Scotia’s total number of Covid cases to date were 1,315 and South Dakota’s cases to date were 80,912. Also, as of December 1, Nova Scotia had a total of 65 deaths; South Dakota had a total of 948 deaths to date. I note that N.S. mandated wearing of masks on July 31, 2020. Statistics from Worldometer. Very sad and most likely a lot of needless suffering.
Jean Donovan, Sydney, NS
What does a bad job look like?
In the early days of the Covid-19 Governor Noem recommended and encouraged South Dakotans to “wear masks, social distance and practice good hygiene.” “This is not a sprint but a marathon.” “Be responsible.” In her ads the virus continues “not to be a sprint but a marathon.” Now she only recommends “washing your hands.” She does not rely on the medical community-wear a mask. She does not rely on the CDC-wear a mask. She does not rely on the Department of Health-wear a mask.
The Governor relies on old recommendations from the CDC. She relies on “non-expert” opinion. She relies on Fake News Opinions. We are now in the top one, two, or three in the nation for positive test percentages and deaths per capita. When the state started testing at a high rate for positive tests the Governor said that she feels that only the deaths are the key to how we are doing. Now she just tells us to wash our hands. Our Governor now says, “We have done a good job fighting Covid.” I wonder what a bad job would look like? In the marathon race to defeat the virus we are dropping like flies. The Governor is now emulating some ancient mythical characters: Keves-Greek, Bullahan-Irish, and La Catrina El Posada-Mexican. Look them up!
Peter Fuller, Lead
Wake up
Honorable Governor Noem, I am very proud of my South Dakota heritage: I was born and grew up in Yankton, and left for the University of Nebraska in 1965. I have always maintained my ties to the state. The latest news from Pierre about you and your office is distressing. Whoever is advising you about health-related matters is giving you bad information, although I suspect that you must be able to discern on your own that any program you have for the Covid-19 virus is not working. You must initiate further, stricter measures, and quickly, before more hundreds of people sicken and die.
I am asking you on behalf of my cousin who lives in an extended-care facility in Yankton, as well as for other members of my family living across the state, from Yankton to Rapid City. I know you are not unaware of what is happening throughout the United States and especially in South Dakota, but your ignoring of the extent of this emergency in - your and my - state is too apparent; I implore you to wake up to see what your lack of action to prevent the spread of the virus is doing to South Dakota in particular and to the entire country.
When I hear negative reports about you and about my state on the PBS Newshour, I cringe, for South Dakotans, for you, for my family, and for me. Sometimes I can pretend that you are playing some kind of Joke, but when I hear about the people who are sick and who are dying or have died in South Dakota, I realize that this is very serious business that falls to you to take care of.
Most Sincerely,
John F. Coates, Washinton DC
Personal responsibility
I am pleased to see that our governor is allowing citizens to make their own choice in respect to use of face masks because of the concern of COVID-19. This falls in line of responsibility of people to make proper decisions to take care of the themselves for the good of our neighbors speaking of being responsible I feel that society doesn't need to provide free college education nor wave student loans the public does provide educational opportunity through high school. Following that those that want further education should pay for their choice of what they want their future to be like if it be by their efforts by working to earn the money in advance for it or getting loans for it and the consequential interest necessary.
Take responsibility for self rather than expecting handouts at the cost of the other citizens.
Harry Munsheim, Rapid City
Masks Work
The data shows that mask wearing slows the spread of Covid 19 and prevents death.
The trumpsters protesting mask wearing are acting like people are trying to take away their beer and guns. The selfishness of these protesters and our sociopathic governor is mind boggling.
Russell Bordeaux, Rapid City
Guns in the courthouse?
Today I read where the Custer County's Commissioners allowed guns to be in their court system.
For what purpose? Shoot the Judges if they don't get the outcome they seek? To shoot the accused if they don't get the outcome they seek?
Good for the Chief Judge to throw this vote back in the Commission's face and by telling them to take their cases into Rapid City for their Justice. Democrats when running for Political Office have not once ever said they would "take away anyone's guns", only Republican Candidates and their voters bring this up all the time. If you feel you need a gun to support your paranoia in a Court of Law, you don't need a gun. You need medical attention.
Take it from a Vietnam Combat Veteran, a gun if made only for the taking of life. Besides, right now you don't need a gun to kill anyone, not wearing a mask will and is doing a mighty fine job now...Please wear a mask and "leave your gun at home Bill, don't take your gun to town!" Thank you.
John Luke Flyinghorse Sr., Wakpala
