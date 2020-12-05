Letters to the editor, December 5, 2020

Peter Fuller, Lead

Wake up

Honorable Governor Noem, I am very proud of my South Dakota heritage: I was born and grew up in Yankton, and left for the University of Nebraska in 1965. I have always maintained my ties to the state. The latest news from Pierre about you and your office is distressing. Whoever is advising you about health-related matters is giving you bad information, although I suspect that you must be able to discern on your own that any program you have for the Covid-19 virus is not working. You must initiate further, stricter measures, and quickly, before more hundreds of people sicken and die.

I am asking you on behalf of my cousin who lives in an extended-care facility in Yankton, as well as for other members of my family living across the state, from Yankton to Rapid City. I know you are not unaware of what is happening throughout the United States and especially in South Dakota, but your ignoring of the extent of this emergency in - your and my - state is too apparent; I implore you to wake up to see what your lack of action to prevent the spread of the virus is doing to South Dakota in particular and to the entire country.