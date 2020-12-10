Letters to the editor, December 9, 2020
Time to govern
Thanks to Governor Noem's conservative bull-headedness, South Dakota residents are now being flown to far away hospitals for treatment and sometimes death because of her refusal to take CDC precautions of wearing masks seriously. She seems to adheres to the belief that to govern is to let people make their own choices.
Correction, government exists also to make better conditions for the people of your state-not worse! Especially those that make the state function-from the bottom up; not from the governor behind a new security fence along with spokespeople from a failed presidential campaign! Please Governor Noem, stop getting your info from Facebook or Parler and tend to your job of governing.
Jake Kammerer
GOP Power
Just the other day The Washington Post printed the results of its poll of all 249 Republican members in the U.S. House and Senate in which bit asked them who won the 2020 presidential election.
Only 27 acknowledge Biden won. Two still insisted Trump won despite all actual evidence to the contrary. The rest of — 220 of them — refuse to say who won. Any bet where our courageous Senators and Representative stood? The election was not close. Biden currently has over 7 million more votes than Trump. He won 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.
Even so, Republican leadership stands silent in the face of Trump’s anti-democracy rants. Why? Because voters have shown them they can do so without penalty. Although Trump loist, this same Republican leadership just got re-elected after all. Why then should they be expected to stand aside and unnecessarily risk the ire of the Trump base?
This is all simply about political power. About winning but also about making sure the other side knows it lost. Republicans are unwilling to risk losing Trump’s voters in the future because they believe those voters are needed to regain Presidential power. It is easier than appealing to reason such as it may still exist. But, if on the strength of the Trump base they regain ruling power in 2022 or 2024, what will that look like? Will there be any more reason then than now to think they will return to defending the core principles of our democracy? Can we even hope?
Scott D. McGregor, Rapid City
COVID and the Hong Kong flu
Why don’t you wear a mask every day for the rest of your life? Tuberculosis is a contagious disease like COVID. It is spread like COVID, from person to person by tiny water droplets given out when someone coughs, sneezes or even by close contact talking with an infected person. As the coronavirus death toll mounts, global health authorities say that tuberculosis is still the deadliest infectious disease in the world with approximately 10 million people infected. The World Health Organization on its website also estimates that more than 1.5 million people worldwide will die from it.
During the 1969 Hong Kong pandemic more than 100,000 Americans died and about 3 million worldwide. I was 27 at the time and don’t remember hearing anything about it on the news and we certainly didn’t shut the country down. Also if you recall, that was the year of Woodstock where over 400,000 young people were bunched together in unsanitary conditions, Woodstock made the news but not the flu. COVID is also referred to by the news media as “a deadly disease,” yet if you get it your chances of dying from it is about .04 percent. And we shut the country down over this?
Don Kopp, Rapid City
Get back to work
I must object, as a concerned taxpayer and citizen of South Dakota, that Governor Noem has continued to spend so much time out of state. This past weekend she was in Texas. Now, she's in Georgia. She spent most of autumn gallivanting around the Midwest.
For someone so allegedly concerned about work ethic and small government, the Governor certainly appears to enjoy interfering in people's personal lives, never working, and collecting a check from the state.
She's fortunate she's insulated from a recall. I don't think she appreciates how thin her margin over Mr. Billy Sutton was. Most proud South Dakotans, myself included, can't help but wonder how much less embarrassment we would feel if he were governor.
Get back to work, Governor Noem. 2022 is not going to be kind to you.
Greg Johnson, Rapid City
Running out of time
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has been an unprecedented fiscal crisis for doctors and healthcare workers, who continue to face financial peril due to a sudden overall drop in patients that continues to this day. And now, the federal government is about to make that crisis even worse.
In January, the federal agency that oversees Medicare is slated to cut the reimbursement payments many doctors depend on to keep their practices afloat. These pay cuts would be a bad idea at any time. But now, as doctors are still reeling from the COVID-19 fiscal crisis and the virus continues to surge, they could be catastrophic.
We need as many doctors as possible caring for sick patients on the front lines of the pandemic. But even as COVID-19 continues to unfold, patients still need access to the full scope of medical care. More than 800,000 healthcare jobs have been lost since February. We’ll see even greater job losses if doctors take a pay cut due to the new Medicare rules.
We’re running out of time to solve this problem. Congress has to act quickly to stop the pay cut before more doctors and practices are forced to close their doors for good.
Kari Johnson, Spearfish
