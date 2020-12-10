Letters to the editor, December 9, 2020

Even so, Republican leadership stands silent in the face of Trump’s anti-democracy rants. Why? Because voters have shown them they can do so without penalty. Although Trump loist, this same Republican leadership just got re-elected after all. Why then should they be expected to stand aside and unnecessarily risk the ire of the Trump base?

This is all simply about political power. About winning but also about making sure the other side knows it lost. Republicans are unwilling to risk losing Trump’s voters in the future because they believe those voters are needed to regain Presidential power. It is easier than appealing to reason such as it may still exist. But, if on the strength of the Trump base they regain ruling power in 2022 or 2024, what will that look like? Will there be any more reason then than now to think they will return to defending the core principles of our democracy? Can we even hope?

Scott D. McGregor, Rapid City

