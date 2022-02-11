Letters to the editor, Feb. 11, 2022

A grave error

At its board meeting last Tuesday the Rapid City school board voted not to renew a contract with Black Hills Special Services that provided support in planning and executing events designed for families of children attending Title 1 schools. With this action the board again demonstrated either its disregard for low-income students and families, or its total disdain for them. The services provided by BHSS at very little cost play an integral part in meeting requirements set forth to receive Title 1 funding from the federal government. There are nine Title 1 schools in Rapid City. Loss of funding would be devastating for those schools and students.

The board first demonstrated its lack of compassion toward struggling families when at one of its first meetings it voted to reject a grant meant to assist students for whom English is a second language.

If we continue to turn away aid intended to help struggling students, and in so doing fail to provide them with an adequate education, we will pay a far greater price as these children grow into adults with little education or prospects for the future.

Taking funding away from public schools is a grave error.

Dennyce Korb, Rapid City

Telling lies

A recent contributor blames Biden’s failure to get through to some people on the opinion they “have no interest in truth or justice, and will only listen to the stream of lies spewed out by FOX news and other right wing outlets”.

Joseph Goebbles advised Hitler about lying. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

What happens when lies from mainstream media and the Democrat Party about the consequences of climate change, about rampant white nationalism, about America as a racist nation, about the wonders of socialism, and about Donald Trump colluding with the Russians are coupled with the destruction of free speech and a single-minded desire to eliminate opposition?

You get “Mr Nice Guy” Joe Biden’s interpretation of Joseph Goebble’s playbook.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

Wrong about Peltier

Full disclosure, I am an FBI employee. The Rapid City Journal Editor (RCJE) recently wrote that Leonard Peltier should be released from prison. Peltier was convicted of aiding in the murders of 2 FBI agents in Pine Ridge, facts showed that the agents were ambushed and executed, with close range shots to the head. Over 100 bullet holes were located in the agents vehicles. Post conviction, Peltier has exhausted all available appeals, and his conviction has been reviewed and upheld. During incarceration Peltier has never expressed remorse for the deaths; continuously claimed innocence; and maintained his standing as a leader of violent activism, as was his role when the murders occurred. Yet your RCJE writes that Peltier should be released. The RCJE cites FBI errors, questioned evidence, and (probably most telling of the RCJE's motives) that Peltier's trial was presided over by a Republican appointed judge (no mention that a panel of independent judges upheld the conviction). The RCJE echos the same wrongful conviction mantra of activists over the years, while ignoring the actual evidence presented leading to conviction/lost appeals. No community needs the release of a violent activist, convicted of the murders of law enforcement officers.

Dan Cooper, Rapid City

Knights of Columbus say thanks

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 held its 9th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament in support of the Black Hills Children's Home Society on January 8 at Meadowood Lanes. With the support of our sponsors and bowlers we raised over $4600. We would like to thank the following sponsors who made this event a success. Meadowood Lanes, DeSmet and Biggs, Ace Steel, Hillsview Dental, Custom Concrete, Kopren Motors, Mel's Auto Body, Jenner Equipment, Pacific Steel, Mustard Seed, Hal Bailey of Edward Jones, West River Electric, Family Fare East, Runners Shop, Senator Jessica Castleberry, Dakota Warehouse, Black Hills Harley Davidson, Black Hills Harley Owners Group, Rice Motor Sports, Gold Key Realty, Power Sports, Millstone, Ketel Thorstenson, Will Dixon Realty, B & T Manufacturing, Little Guys Construction, Black Hills Contraband, Pepsi, Strider, Office Max/Office Depot, Bob's Auto and ModaStone. Thanks also to Rapid City Journal and News Center 1 for the news coverage.

John Schlim, Rapid City

To us, not for us

The South Dakota House Education Committee has passed a measure requiring public schools to display South Dakota’s state motto which is “Under God the People Rule.” As is usually the case, more needs to be said about this effort.

I would propose that the motto be changed to read as follows: “Under God, the S.D. Republicans Rule but don’t have the brains to raise teacher’s salaries instead of making schools post empty mottos.”

The Republicans have filled this session with bills and actions doing things to the people of South Dakota, not doing anything for them. The Republicans have no idea what is going on in the State or the needs of the people. Hopefully the voters will solve this dilemma in the next election.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

