Letters to the editor, Feb. 12, 2022

All candidates should answer

Most of us have seen many videos of folks forcing their entry into our Nation’s Capital Building, on January 6, 2021. The videos come from many different sources so bias should be minimal if you’ve watched a few of them.

We now have nine months before the November election, thus giving us plenty of time to ask each of our Congressional Delegation if they believe the events of January 6, 2021, depicted a “group of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” as the event was described by the Republican National Committee. Please don’t settle for long winded political rhetoric, just a simple yes or no is all that’s needed.

As a matter of fact, it would be a great question to ask all candidates running for office this year.

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

Save Flaming Fountain at Capitol Lake

If ever there was a time to re-light the "eternal flame" of the FLAMING FOUNTAIN at Capitol Lake in Pierrre, it is now. It's time for every veteran in the state to tell their legislators to set aside the monies needed to drill a new artesian well.

Is the money there? Yes! There is over a billion dollars in Covid one-time funds available. Can the state afford it? Yes! They just spent a million dollars building a wall around half the Lake. The Well should have been done first.

The Flame of the Fountain is a symbol of all South Dakotans who have served their country over the years, especially those who have give their lives. It is only fitting that the flame be re-lit.

Studies done over the past 10 years or so show the cost would be around $00-500 thousand dollars. The depth of the well would be about 2,000 feet. The new well could be drilled next to the old one.

Veterans! Tell your legislators to fund the Flaming Fountain and preserve Capitol Lake as it has been for the past 100 years. Do it now, Today!

Steve Nelson, Pierre

Misplaced mercy

I served as a Police Officer for 30 years in Fargo, North Dakota, from 1973 to 2003. I have read with great interest of the demonstrations conducted recently in both Fargo and in Rapid City, South Dakota, asking that Leonard Peltier be freed. Leonard Peltier was convicted of executing two FBI agents with shots to their heads at close range from a .223 caliber AR-15 rifle during a disturbance on the Jumping Bull Ranch in South Dakota on June 26th, 1975. As a result of this conviction, Peltier was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison.

It has been reported that Peltier now has Covid and as far as I can tell, that is what has prompted the two demonstrations I read of. A sentence of life in prison means the person given the sentence is to stay in prison until he or she dies there. After their death, the person may then be released from prison to be buried. Seems to me that is what should take place in Leonard Peltier's case. If Peltier indeed has Covid, that should not matter and should not influence in any way a decision regarding his release or continued incarceration. If those asking for Peltier's release are thinking he may die in prison as a result of Covid, they may be correct. So what? Peltier is supposed to remain incarcerated until his death, whether it comes from Covid, old age, the flu, or whatever.

It appears supporters, family members, friends, acquaintances etc. of Peltier want the system to show mercy toward and to feel sorry for Peltier. Where is their mercy and sorrow for the families, friends, acquaintances etc. of the two FBI agents Peltier executed?

Maurice Brandt, Custer

We need a convention of states

Voters in South Dakota need to know that Lee Schoenbeck's position on Convention of States is tyrannical at best. Obviously, some left-wing groups, namely, Concerned Women for America and the John Birch Society in Washington, must be contributing to his re-election coffer. Big government is definitely not what South Dakota needs and anyone with a working brain cell realizes that with our national debt surpassing $32 trillion our country needs Convention of States!

Peggy Teslow, Sioux Falls

Say Goodbye Teacher!

South Dakota is an inhospitable place for teachers. So I am pleased to see Rep. Soye withdrew her bill. Why?

Teacher pay here ranks the lowest in the nation which may be why the state suffers a consistent shortage of teachers. Savvy graduates choose to teach in other states for significantly better benefits and salary. Who can blame them?

Our at-will employment laws compound the problem as they allow employees to be released on a whim.

Meanwhile, South Dakotans have long wondered why their young people leave the state in droves and rarely return while in the productive years.

HB 1216 entitled “An Act to remove collective bargaining for school district employees” https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23294 adds insult to injury.

It strips educators of the status of being considered public employees, the right of grievance, expectation of continuing employment and the right to collective bargaining. If our K-12 teachers don’t serve the public then who do they serve?

Let’s hope this is the end of hostile bills targeting our teachers.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Applauding Senator McConnell

The recent action by the RNC calling the January 6 action "legitimate political discourse" is abhorrent to me as it should be to anyone. I applaud the statement of Senator Mitch McConnell criticizing the National Committee.

I wish others in political leadership would do the same. It is time to call an end to the reign of the child in chief and only by standing up to him and his sycophants may we hope for that end.

Wes Shelton, Rapid City

