Letters to the editor, Feb. 16, 2022

Opinion article on Peltier is incomplete

Disclosure I worked for the FBI from 1968-2000.

Mr. Bush as the saying goes you are entitled to your opinion but not your own facts. You put forth reasoning for your opinion based upon inaccurate and/or at least misleading facts. It appears you did not research the matter completely but rather just adopted the unsupported allegations of Peltier supporters. The trial record and the records of Peltier’s many appeals in several different U.S. Circuits are all a matter of public record. All of the allegations you refer to in your opinion piece have been totally litigated and no court has over-turned Peltier’s conviction. As I recall Peltier’s court filings have been before at least 26 Federal Judges throughout his conviction and many appeals. The one witness that you claim perjured herself was never a witness at Peltier’s trial so the jury never heard the alleged perjured statements. The record and evidence submitted at the Canadian extradition hearing was thoroughly reviewed by Canadian authorities and the finding was there was more than enough evidence to order extradition.

You also state that no one ever testified that Peltier did the murders. During his trial that is correct but that statement subsequent to the trial is inaccurate. Review the trial record in the case involving the murder of Anna Mae Aquash in federal court. There was more than one trial. A witness under oath testified that Peltier said he shot one of the agents even though he was begging for his life. That witness unfortunately was not available to the prosecution during Peltier’s trial. Neither did your article mention that Peltier was convicted in Federal Court for escape while serving his consecutive life murder sentences. He was sentenced to an additional seven years to be served after completion of his murder sentences.

Peltier might currently have a health issue but I suspect he is receiving treatment. Has he paid the price for the execution of the two FBI agents while they were doing their sworn duty? I think not. The families of these deceased agents and many others deserve better then releasing Peltier early from the completion of his sentences.

Douglas Grell, Rapid City

Questions

Referring to an article by Siandara Bonnet in the Rapid City Journal November 13, 2021. Here are some questions for Scott Landguth of the Ellsworth Development Authority or the Ellsworth Air Force Base commander at the next Black Hills Forum and Press Club meeting.

Why didn’t Ellsworth prepare the area where they practice fire fighting with foam before using this dangerous chemical PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) which already poisons the soil and water of twenty six wells southwest of Ellsworth? The referenced article states that there are problems from southwest of the base to New Underwood.

Scott Landguth says the Airforce doesn’t provide water off the base, but I have to ask why was the waterline to the base tapped on the west side of Dyess Road to provide water for the Airstream Travel Trailer convention some years back. The contamination is moving south and will pollute Box Elder creek.

Why does one have to go as far as Black Hawk to dig a well into the Madison Aquifer? Is the Air Force going to fund this project? Why can’t they use water from the line coming from Rapid City to serve the impacted people?

Marvin Kammerer, Rapid City

