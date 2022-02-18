Letters to the editor, Feb. 18, 2022

Disagree with a headline

I disagree very strongly with the headline on the Feb 14 Column by John Rosemond regarding respect and kids! My understanding of the meaning of respect is quite different than his. Respect is a two-way street and it is earned not demanded by dominance! I raised five kids, with help from my wife. The four now surviving are in their sixties and doing very well thank you. Respect in our family was, and is, a mutual understanding and always has been! We respect each other because we trust and believe each other, not because I ever told them "because I said so" (at least I don't think I ever did). If one of them disagreed with our rules we discussed it and if they had a valid point, we adjusted. I think my kids always felt they could talk to me about any problem or crisis and get a fair hearing and I believe they are each treating their kids the same way!

Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City

Disappointed again

Another disappointing result from the Pennington County Commission at their 1 Feb meeting. The 3-2 vote essentially changed the zoning and comprehensive plan for 107 acres in Rapid Valley to accommodate a high-density urban development in an agricultural area; an incredible jump of six zoning levels. The group CARE, representing many residents of the area, respectfully presented arguments for a less dense development. 50 people opposed to the development showed up, and a petition with over 240 signatures was presented with scant recognition. Unfortunately, no minds were changed from the Dec 7 meeting when the original TIF was approved. Commissioners Hadcock and Lasseter voted no; Rossknecht, Drewes and LaCroix voted to allow urban residential.

Hadcock made some very good arguments and stated what we all really know: it’s the Pennington County taxpayers who are going to have to pay for the maintenance of much of the infrastructure. I applaud Lassiter for voting to support his district and his constituents.

Rossknecht made a rather bizarre statement in his closing remarks saying that we need to consider families that could be in those homes in 1-10 years. I disagree: County Commissioners are elected to represent the current voters, not future voters.

Daniel Mulally, Rapid City

Dumb and Dumber

I am amazed at the stupidity of our President and Prime Minister Trudea for how they are handling the truck convoy. Looks like they only have the capacity to hide in their basement. It is time both countries STOP ALL their MANDATES that are totally wrong as well as a total failure.

Covid-19 problem is way over exaggerated. Ever notice you do not hear the media talk about the number of deaths from the normal everyday flu anymore? There are twelve times as many abortions as there are Covid-19 deaths? How come the drive-by media is not spending 12 times as much time on the abortion deaths as they are on the Covid-19 deaths?

The truck convoy is peaceful compared to ALL the riots that were in the USA last year. Our VP, who is a total 100% failure, was using our tax dollars to help fund some of the riots. Do you approve of our money being wasted like that? The actions of our failed President and VP show how they are helping to kill our country, steal our money away from the honest working people while rewarding those who are like them, a total failure.

Kevin Olsen, Watertown

Who supports the NFL?

The NFL chose musician Calvin Broadus to perform at the half-time show this weekend. Calvin goes by the name ‘Snoop Dog’ and is a popular pop-culture and rap performer. I find it odd that the NFL, claiming to care about a litany of causes, from LGBTQ rights, breast cancer, and women’s equality; to a myriad of social justice issues would invite a performer who openly promotes violence against police.

Last month ‘Snoop Dog’ released a song entitled ‘Police.’ In it, calling for blacks to shoot police officers instead of each other.

“All you n***** out there

Take your guns that you using to shoot each other

And start shooting these b**** a** motherf***

It is disconcerting that anyone can be called a role-model for America that calls for violence against law enforcement. The NFL should be embarrassed.

Additionally ‘Snoop Dog’ is a former, self-professed ‘pimp’, who prostituted women and to this day brags about it. Great job sticking up for women NFL! Calvin additionally is an avid drug user who incorporates the messages of drugs in much of his ‘music’ and has been arrested multiple times on charges from drug possession to murder.

How can anyone support the NFL?

Jason Johnson, Rapid City

Support Sen. Frye-Mueller

Greetings from the Plains. My name is Steve Livermont. I served District 27 as their representative to the State house from 2016 through 2020. During that period, Julie Frye-Mueller served as representative for District 30.

During our terms, we were able to identify other freedom loving, constitutional minded people in the state house, and Julie was one of them. There are three groups at the legislature. The conservatives, the RINOs and the democrats. The conservatives believe in the power of the individual. the constitution and the God given right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (property). The RINOs (Republican in name only) seem to think that more government is better. They seem to vote according to what is beneficial to their political career. And they like to pretend they are conservative to get elected, but once give the opportunity to legislate, their vote proves otherwise.

What I am saying is, in the four years I served with Julie, she never wavered from her conservative principles. She has been a fearless fighter for the rights of the people of District 30. And now, she is carrying on that fight as your Senator. Please give her your attention and vote in this next year.

Steve Livermont, Martin

