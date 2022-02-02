Letters to the editor, Feb. 2, 2022

Letters to the editor, Jan. 29, 2022

Protect the borders

Why are we more interested in Ukraine's border and sovereignty and not Americas border and sovereignty? America has a right to protect its borders, which is the main job of a president but unfortunately we have a total incompetent president with a total incompetent administration. Our government has an obligation to guard, control and protect the borders. Lawmakers take an oath to protect the country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Is it naive to think that our porous border to the south is not being used by illegals, terrorists, Mexican drug cartels and human trafficking to gain access to our country? Legislators are complicit in all the crimes committed by illegals. They have allowed three million in so far in 2021 alone that we know of. Illegals are being flown and bused around America in the dead of night. Biden and the rest of his Socialists should be impeached and thrown out of office. We need 10,000 troops on the southern border locked and loaded to protect America.

Rick Lewis, Spearfish

Return power to the state

The SD driver’s license is a federal document requiring lots of proof. Proof of legal residence: passport or birth certificate (NOT a certified document from the hospital where you were actually born), proof of SS number, and printed proof of address, such as utility bills, but nothing handwritten.

• Renewed my passport for $200, but it was too new to be in the system. (I’ve had a passport for 60 years.)

• Brought the SS number on my 2020 IRS tax document, but it was a 1040 and not a 1099, so not acceptable. I guess the SS number on one federal tax document is more real than that same SS number on another federal tax document.

• Bills come online now, so no printed bills. Occupant doesn’t count. A handwritten envelope delivered by the USPS proves nothing.

This documentation process is expensive, bureaucratic manure. If my US passport is enough to get me entry into the United States (not needed along the southern border in this electoral cycle), what else should I need to drive down a dirt road in Piedmont?

It is time to return the driver’s license—and all state regulation—to the exclusive jurisdiction of South Dakota.

Shelly Carda, Piedmont

Court rules against mail-in ballots

Court cases in this country move at a snail’s pace. Let’s take the case in Pennsylvania questioning “No excuse mail-in voting” implemented, in part, due to Covid fear of in-person voting. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, an Appellate Level Court, has today (Friday Jan. 28th.) ruled (Act 77) No Excuse Mail-in voting Unconstitutional. Court Judge Mary Hannah, in part: “A Constitutional Amendment must be presented to the people of Pennsylvania and accepted to our fundamental law before legislation authorizing no-excuse mail in voting can be placed upon our statute books.” Of course this ruling will be appealed to other courts but it is an acknowledgment by a high court of the potential for illegal voting in Pennsylvania in 2020. Before I get more anonymous hate mail for daring to question the 2020 election or questioning why our elected officials lack curiosity despite claiming they will be the first to investigate “irregularities.” There is no Constitutional mechanism to remove a President or install Trump. Investigations into election abuses in other states are also wading through the courts. Looking forward to future elections, it is imperative that voters, regardless of party, can be confident voting laws are changed legally and Constitutionally.

Larry McIntyre, Custer

Use the death penalty

More folks are becoming concerned by the dramatic increase in crime in the U.S. Sixteen large cities set records for murders in 2021 and all 16 have Democratic mayors, city councils and district attorneys Rapid City also set a new record number of murders in 2021 with 14, while Sioux Falls had 7.

Criminal justice reform is not a new concept. It began ins 1935 when Philadelphia changed their prison to a penitentiary and changed the purpose from solely punishing criminals to also rehabilitate them.

Punishment for criminal behavior was originally a deterrent, but rarely any longer. Our country has an abundance of weak sister prosecutors and judges where reducing the charges if the criminal pleads guilty and receives a reduced sentence is now the norm.

Between 1990 and 2020 South Dakota had a total of 547 murders. During that time only 6 individuals were charged with murder and received the death sentence with 5 having been executed and one still on death row since 2001. Of the six, 3 plead guilty is front of a judge and the other 3 had jury trials. Does this sound like South Dakota uses the death penalty to you?

David Hall, Box Elder

Discerning protests

Some folks (mostly black) that have been protesting to the point of rioting in some cities, are doing it for a uniquely legitimate reason. They are trying to level the field for the administration of justice (and it is working). Whatever the reason for this unlevel justice: poverty, crime, drugs, social inequality or just plain racism it's not an excuse for this judicial impropriety, it is in fact an indictment of our Democracy that it is still happening this long after the enlightenment of the sixties. We seem to have forgotten (at least the Supreme Court has) that these folks are still in need of special help. Our own fear of reprisal doesn't seem to supplement our judgment or our sense of the "golden rule'. There is little attempt to empathize on the right. In fact the far right is attempting to take away more of their dignity along with their ability to vote. A placating "blind eye" is turned by our white evangelicals to this endemic problem.

The folks (mostly white) that rioted at the capital did so under the lie of a stolen election. They wanted to believe in something that would give them similar power that blacks are gaining through their protests. Difference is: one is real (blacks) and the other is perceived (whites).

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0