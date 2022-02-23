Letters to the editor, Feb. 23, 2022

Do your research

Linda Schauer with Concerned Women for America has done very little or probably no research into a Convention of States, (COS). She parrots "Common Cause", the extreme left wing organization which does not want the American People getting involved with the government. Our opposition will get louder and more outrageous as (COS) nears its goal for a convention. At some point they will say we are colluding with the Russians or call us all racists.

South Dakotans have become experienced at filtering thru the lies and misinformation of the Main Stream Media and leftist groups who are against a smaller and fiscally responsible government. What is sad, is that many South Dakota Legislators from the Black Hills area (Districts 29 thru 35) are uninformed and express the same fear that Linda is selling. Go to sdlegislature.gov and see which of your representatives voted against HJR 5001 and needs replacing. They had plenty of time.

I don't have the space in 200 words to explain how a COS would work, you have to do the work as a citizen. Go to conventionofstates.com. Then you will see Linda's comments as rantings and know we are winning.

Mike Weiler, Rapid City

Give up meat for Lent and beyond

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation, and animal abuse. Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and more. In a 2007 United Nations report they noted meat production as the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. And undercover investigations document farm animals being beaten, crowded, deprived, mutilated, and shocked.

Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent; it’s the diet mandated in Genesis 1:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden.

Today there’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as readily available vegetables, fruits, and grains. Decide to make this change for Lent but commit to keeping meat off your plate all year.

Ruben Myers, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0