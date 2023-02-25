Letters to the editor, Feb. 25, 2023

Duplicitous lawmaking

HB 1080, which denies important treatment to trans kids, is just one example of the efforts of the radical right to force everyone to live the way they think God wants them to live.

HB 1080 will hurt a very small number of young people in a way the rest of us can’t imagine while everyone else can go on as if nothing has changed.

Why do you impose your standards on others — pushing anti-trans, anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-marijuana laws — when you know you’re falling short of your own ideals? You sneak drinks and smokes you believe you shouldn’t have; you sneak peeks at dirty pictures you believe you shouldn’t look at; you lie when you have to; you covet; some are divorced; some have kids on drugs and alcohol; some of your family members are gay or trans; many have had sex before marriage.

And that’s OK! You’re doing the best you can. None of us is killing it. You’re counting on God having mercy on you, and that’s all good. Now, just have some mercy on the rest of us.

Paul Sauser, Rapid City

Perception is king

The perception of fault, for some individuals, is often more important to their problem solving than actually finding a resolution is. No one wants the appearance of lacking good character in their judgments but admitting deficiency sometimes is the start of the fix. Without it, all we will ever have is the "blame game" in addressing our problems and believe me, there is plenty of that to go around.

It has been made painfully clear that "fixing others faults" is not our strong suit, but the straightening out of our own character can bring 100% results. Politics cannot address our problems when both sides of the street have no desire to keep their "gutters" clean. When the perception of fault outweighs the need for repair, then God help us, we are completely stagnant in our decision making process.

The cable news outlets feed off of our lack of desire to keep our own house in order while continuously beating the drum of blame that keeps us distracted from the very thing we need the most, "a more perfect political union". Perhaps we would rather be "hoo-rah'd" than become a self-sufficient society.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

For Laura Armstrong

It is time for Rapid City to elect it's first female mayor. Laura, has served on the city council for six years and has been in a leadership role four of the six years. She utilizes research and consideration of constituents needs in her decision making.

Her philosophy and leadership style is a blend of communication, collaboration and cooperation and she has reflected these values in all aspects of her tenure as a councilwoman, I urge your to support Laura Armstrong for mayor.

Jan Mangelsen, Rapid City

Unbalanced justice

Wait a minute. A Pennington County employee of the Treasurer's Office was convicted of a felony and sentenced to jail for improper use of a computer system. Our former incompetent attorney general recklessly runs down and kills a pedestrian, does his best to cover it up and deflect the investigation and is charged with two misdemeanors. He basically gets off with a fine and no jail time (and doesn't even show up for sentencing).

The fact that he was finally (reluctantly) impeached and convicted is irrelevant.

Yes, the County employee acted improperly, but a felony and jail time ? Our system of justice is seriously unbalanced.

Brent Cogswell, Rapid City

Outrageous property tax

I noticed that they gave us a heads up this year regarding another large property tax increase incoming. How kind of them.

They seem completely tone deaf to the current conditions within the country, and it appears they are trying to gain as much as possible before the housing market collapse reaches this region. It takes five minutes to find out what the current conditions of the construction market are in surrounding regions. Historically it takes longer for these conditions to reach our area.

Don't hold your breath on receiving a deduction adjustment when it happens. They are trying to tax us all out of private homes and into the thousands of apartments being constructed.

Jeff Clark, Rapid City

Hungry students, bad grades

Our state leaders turned down a free lunch program for kids because the cost would be too much and they don’t want the kids to think the state was here for handouts (like the kids would think about that while their stomachs are growling). The legislators actions will allow the circle of poverty to continue.

It’s a proven fact that children don’t learn well when they’re hungry. The kids pay more attention to their empty stomachs than learning. By the time they reach middle school or high school, they are so far behind that they possibly give up just maybe wind up like their parents.

If our legislators would have thought in the future and not in present day, they would have approved the legalization of marijuana and taken the profits from that and fed the kids. Remember legislators, you are the ones forcing people to have children and said you would take care of them.

Punishing the kids for what their parents have done or didn’t do is inhumane. I thought South Dakotans were better than that but obviously not. We can care for the children now or continue to care for them the way we are now.

Linda Palzkill, Rapid City

Grocery tax folly

Here's a big surprise: it turns out that Kristi Noem wasn't serious about taking the sales tax off groceries when she made it a big issue in her re-election campaign.

South Dakota is one of just seven states that tax groceries.This is inherently regressive, since food is a necessity, and poor people spend a much higher proportion of their income on food than the rich. Noem has been largely absent from this year's legislative session, where her party controls ninety percent of the seats, and did not show up to push for the grocery tax repeal until the very last minute. She also failed to communicate with South Dakota's nine tribes about how they might replace the lost revenue. Noem has contempt for the tribes. So the proposal died in committee. If we want to tax the tax off food, an initiated measure is our best bet.

Meanwhile, the Journal and other media might want to question Noem about her half-hearted performance on the grocery tax repeal, except that she no longer holds press conferences. She hates to be held accountable, and doesn't like embarrassing questions.

Jay Davis, Rapid City