Letters to the editor, Feb. 26, 2022

Ad hominem attacks

Mike Weiler in his February 23 letter stated that “Linda Schauer with Concerned Women for America has done very little or probably no research…” on the Convention of States issue. Perhaps Mr. Weiler has not bothered to research her Website where you will find her brochure, “The Constitution is NOT the Problem,” which spells out all of her research and objections to such a plan.

Phyllis Schlafly, a constitutional lawyer whom many have called the “mother of the conservative movement” in the U.S., was a staunch advocate against such a plan as well. Her family continues the fight since her death in 2016. Their most recent report uses the phrase “the dark-money funded Convention of States project.”

Finally, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as referenced at the end of Linda’s brochure, made the following statement not long before his death in 2015, “A Constitutional Convention is a horrible idea.”

I would say Linda Schauer is in good company with the research she has done. How sad that Mr. Weiler can do no better than put forth an ad hominem attack against her and the grassroots organization she represents.

Vincentia Flakoll, Leola, SD

Trust our teachers

John Lewis wrote, “The key to getting over any fear is education and exposure”.

A fear is spreading throughout our nation and our state houses. It’s the fear of something called “critical race theory” but it’s about more than race. It’s about our fear of the truth, a truth we must face to realize the promise of America.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

We must face, embrace and teach these truths to our children.

When I was young I had two Moms; one white and one black. They both loved me and I loved them back. One day the neighbor children taught me the n-word. They told me my black Mom was an n-word. So later that day I used my new word not knowing it was hurtful. I saw the pain on my black Mom’s face as tears ran down her cheeks. I apologized and cried with her. It was a hard lesson.

Let’s trust our teachers.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Don't dismiss climate change

If you are not aware of the rapidly increasing problems caused by anthropogenic climate change, you must at least have noticed the increased frequency of strange and damaging weather events. Here in South Dakota temperatures have been fluctuating wildly this winter while we continue to experience very serious drought conditions. Wild changes are also occurring in arctic regions where thawing permafrost has caused enormous ground collapses and sink holes. Additionally, methane gas is being emitted under some lakes in Alaska giving the lakes a carbonated water appearance. Unfortunately, thawing permafrost is more than inconvenient; it also emits enormous amounts of carbon dioxide contributing to and accelerating climate change. It baffles me that these serious threats to our planet and the human race are not being addressed in a more urgent fashion. Yes, you can dismiss the facts as exaggerated scare tactics, but sooner or later climate change will definitely impact you personally. We all need to encourage action to mitigate climate change; support putting a price on carbon using a policy such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. I believe all would agree that our children’s futures are far more important than corporate profits.

Harold Arns, Box Elder

Proving them wrong

Like it or not, international order since the catastrophic wars of the mid 20th century has been called “liberal”, based not on nations’ cold calculation whether war was advantageous, but newly on respect for freedom and human lives. War is now intended a last resort against aggressors, not a routine state of affairs. Believe it or not, dramatically fewer people suffer and die in wars under rules-based liberal order than under the old “national interest defined as power” system. Peace and security under liberal international order have drastically cut poverty, increased health and wealth here and world-wide. Well, Putin neither likes it nor believes it. He recited sadly numerous exceptions to success, justice and fairness suffered under liberal order, as missiles streaked into Ukraine. He tries to justify Russia never accepting liberal order. It’s amazing how many Republicans agree with Putin, fans of macho posing, a caricature of traditional values. Steve Bannon podcasts praise for Putin, his anti-liberal soulmate. Trump’s email newsletter links to Russian propaganda site RT. In their twisted view of tradition, it’s well worth reversing generations of human progress. They think war for calculated advantage is virtue, not mortal sin. May Putin’s Ukraine adventure prove them wrong.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Protecting the Border

I was amused to learn this morning that part of the mission of the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland is to assist the Poles in protecting their southern border from an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Does anyone else find it at least a little bit ironic or amusing or depressing that President Biden is more interested in protecting Poland’s southern border from legitimate “refugees” as opposed to protecting the U.S. southern border from a bunch of people who would just rather be in the U.S. than in their homeland?

Two years and eleven months to go.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

Bill subjects

I was quite surprised today while checking on a bill in Pierre online; there in print the bills appear and sponsor/activity etc; are noted. But what really got my attention is how the SUBJECT of each bill may have several 'subjects'-each bill has more than two.

When "We the People" initiate a law from the grassroots, according to the ruling this summer by our Supreme court, it can only have ONE subject, but our learned legislators can pose a bill with many many subjects-under which , if passed, we must all be subjected to obey.

Does anyone else see a bit of hypocrisy in this?Take a look for yourself; and today in Senate Appropriations committee, every bill was an "Emergency!"

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0