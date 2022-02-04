Letters to the editor, Feb. 4, 2022

Letters to the editor, Jan. 29, 2022

A gift we don't want

Beware when someone offers you a gift you don’t need and didn’t request.

This is what Rep. Phil Jensen is doing with House Bill 1172 entitled “An Act to assist students in objectively reviewing scientific information.”

Assist? He is not offering money for better lab materials. The bill reads,

“A classroom teacher may not be prohibited from helping students enrolled in a school district understand, analyze, critique, or review, in an objective scientific manner, the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information presented in courses that are aligned to the content standards established pursuant to § 13-3-48.”

I’ve taught for decades. Everyday I help students objectively understand, critique, and review the material we cover. So what is Rep. Jensen really after?

We’ve seen this bill many times. Each time it’s proponents conduct a frontal attack on accepted scientific principles. These people don’t seek to help students understand but rather to dilute the teaching of science it with non-scientific ideas.

You can help protect science education today by writing your Senator and Representatives asking them to vote NO on HB 1172.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Well said

Kudos to Kent Bush for articulating my frustration regarding the politically expedient argument against the teaching of CRT.

History is factual, as is its aftermath. Unfortunately, these facts aren't always consistent with our country's assumed moral authority. To quote Mr. Bush:

"We need to teach the harsh details in our nation's history to raise true patriots. There is nothing unpatriotic about learning lessons from our mistakes. To truly love this country, students need to learn about the complete history." The adage about studying history to avoid repeating it has never rung truer.

If (and when) CRT is ever taught in South Dakota, consider giving students enough credit to process these moral and ethical contradictions and come to their own conclusions. It's a life skill. There's no need to whitewash history. There is and always will be much to love in the history of our country, its spirit, and its people.

Meanwhile, let's focus our legislative efforts on economic and social problems that do exist in our state. Fear mongering for political gain insults us all.

Well said.

Maureen Zimney, Rapid City

What’s in My Pants Shouldn’t Legislate South Dakota

Do we recognize a person’s gender or do we force them to live as their “dead” self?

As I sat in the theater with my wife of 32 years, I started to fidget and it was enough for her to whisper, “Are you okay honey?” She knew what it was-I needed to go to the restroom. “Moments later she added “Do you want me to go with you?” “I can wait.” I said, but I couldn’t. I bolted toward the restroom, only to stop short of the door wondering which one posed the least risk. You see, I’m just one of thousands of transgender adults living around you. If I use the women’s room, as legally I can and should, I may be outed as not feminine enough. If I use the men’s room, I face many fears of how someone may respond to me. As I exit the stall and dash toward the exit, the men coming in stop, looking inquisitively at me and back up to make sure the sign says “men.” This is a real scenario that has replayed for me hundreds of times. All this in a state that claims individual liberty is a God given right-except for transgender people.

Now imagine a school age transgender person-first you have to “out” yourself to school staff to gain permission to use the restroom. The school system will decide what rights you have. Do we force you to use the staff lounge? Is everyone in school going to learn your gender by those that

don’t support you? Let’s say the school actually allows you to use the restroom of your “correct” gender, but you can’t have your corrective surgery until you’ve reached an age of majority and then get on a waiting list averaging three years. In the meantime, you have to learn the mannerisms of your gender that you were denied before your transition.

We already know that the courts have found laws like this to be unconstitutional. Further, Federal regulations clearly indicate that laws like this will not be tolerated. Why are we continually introducing bills like this? Why are we legislating hate? Why does South Dakota have to get into my pants for such a basic need? I urge all legislators to vote No on all hate legislation.

Stephanie Marty, Sioux Falls

Biden's biggest mistake

President Joe Biden's biggest mistake was thinking that honesty, integrity, compassion and rationality could get through to the American people and unite them in pursuit of a better country than he inherited from a corrupt and evil administration.

He failed to realize that Trump supporters have no interest in truth or justice and will only listen to the stream of lies spewed out by FOX "news" and other right wing outlets. He should have come out swinging and recognized the Republican party as the enemy of democracy that it is.

He should have fired every Trump appointee immediately and declared war on those out to destroy everything this country once stood for. But he didn't---tried to play the nice guy--didn't work---and won't work.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

