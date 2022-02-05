Letters to the editor, Feb. 5, 2022

Editor's note: The Journal made an exception to the 200-word limit for letters to the editor to allow the entire letter to the board members to be published in its original form.

Unanswered requests

Following is the 5th unanswered email I have sent our RCAS school board this year.

Dear RCAS Board Members,

I am Becky Goodwin, parent of three children at Canyon Lake Elementary, a 4th grader, a 1st grader, and a Preschooler.

It should come as no surprise that I’m writing in regards to the boiler issue.

At the time my oldest started Kindergarten, her dad and I were in the process of buying our first home. Our thoughts at the time was that we would enroll her in the neighborhood school near the home we were renting, and transfer her if we purchased a home in a different area of town.

It didn’t take long after school started for us to see how flawed our plan was. We fell head over heels for our kinda sad looking, outdated, neighborhood school. And it had nothing to do with the building. We fell so in love, we ended up buying our home just three blocks from our rental to ensure our daughter could continue at Canyon Lake, and her brothers could follow.

Dr. Swank, Mrs. Bauer and allthe staff at Canyon Lake have really created something special in that sad, dated space. It’s more than a place to learn. It’s a place to belong, to be proud of. It’s their community. It breaks my heart to hear that their 2nd home “isn’t worth fixing” or “a waste of money.”

It destroys me to think of my daughter being separated from everyone she has known since Kindergarten during her final 5th grade year. Her mental health became a matter of concern during lockdown and for a long time after. As a result of a combination of different changes in her life, including being accepted to the Student Council, there has really been turn around for her recently. The spark in her eyes is back. Her laugh and sense of humor are as well. I can’t bear to think of what separating her from her friends, classmates, teachers and staff could do to her.

A unique program Canyon Lake has is Special Interest Groups. Every nine weeks or so, the kids rotate to another class they are interested in. My kids have been exposed to and learned so much in such a broad range. They have taken aerobics, yoga, junior chef, Native American culture and art, Spanish, Lakota, coding etc. These classes have launched interest in many different subjects. They have also given my kids the opportunity to develop relationships with many different teachers, staff, and kids in other grades. I would bet my 4th grader has worked with almost every teacher at the school by now. This is what I mean by community. These kids know all the teachers and kids at school.

Please, please keep these kids mental health in mind while making your decisions. They have already been through so much in their short lives.

I truly appreciate your time.

Sincerely

Becky Goodwin

Try a new system

My wife and I used to love camping in Custer State Park, especially near the game lodge. And taking our girls with us while camping was always a blast. Then in later years as it is now it got harder and harder to find a spot. When the reservation system was open to make a reservation a year in advance I noticed how many out of state residents figured out the system and made their vacation trips a year out. A few years back we were able to pack up our camping gear and head out with no worries because it was first come first serve.

I guess you can blame me for not being a planner but my schedule has never been able to accommodate a reservation one year in advance. So here's my solution. Make even number campsites reservation only and odd number campsites first come first serve. And allow for reservations only 90 days in advance like practically every other park does in South Dakota.

This last summer we were camping in North Dakota and Montana and we found that at Theodore Roosevelt national Park they had the odd even system and even getting to the park at 2:00 in the afternoon we were able to get a spot. We don't need more camping spots in Custer State Park, we only need a new common sense reservation system.

Jeff Johnson, Rapid City

I admit it

OK, I admit it. I'm obsessed with China's communist government's attacks on my country.

I wish I wouldn't get so riled up at the relentless stream of stories about their hacking and stealing.

I also wish I could just keep it to myself. I can't.

You see, when I attended Meadowbrook Elementary School in the early 1960s, I was taught to put my hand over my heart whenever we paid respect to our flag. Even little kids understand citizenship when they recite the pledge of allegiance at a school assembly.

Well, I'm one of those that felt patriotic then, and still feel that way 60 years later.

Taps always brings tears to my eyes, knowing those being honored served for my, and all Americans' benefit.

China is angling to ruin our country, but "a house divided" may be our greatest threat.

My questions to you, then, are these:

Are you willing to do whatever it takes to make sure America survives?

Will you meet folks (with differing views) in the middle, uniting to find compromises?

Are we able to work together to save our country?

If these questions make you uncomfortable, you can blame it on 1960s Meadowbrook School assemblies.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

